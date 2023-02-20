Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Coles Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:15 2023-02-20 am EST
18.30 AUD   +0.33%
05:43pAustralia's Coles HY profit jumps as cost reductions offset supply issues
RE
04:38pAustralia's Coles posts 17.1% rise in first-half profit
RE
02/19Aussie supermarkets set to capitalise on high inflation, but softer demand ahead
RE
Coles 1st Half Profit Rises Amid Inflation, Increases Dividend

02/20/2023 | 05:17pm EST
By Mike Cherney


SYDNEY--Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd., one of the biggest supermarket operators in the country, said profits and revenues increased in the fiscal first half as food prices rose due to inflation.

Coles said profit in the half year ended Jan. 1 was 643 million Australian dollars (US$444 million), a rise of 17%. Earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, rose 14% to A$1.1 billion, and revenue rose 4% to A$21.6 billion.

Profit from continuing activities was A$616 million, a rise of 11%, while Ebit from continuing activities rose about 10%. Those figures adjust for the company's fuel and convenience business, which it is in the process of selling.

Coles declared an interim dividend of 36 Australian cents per share, compared to 33 cents in the prior period.

"We continue to make progress on growing long term shareholder value by executing our strategy, whilst recognizing the significant ongoing challenges facing many of our customers and suppliers," Chief Executive Steven Cain said.

Looking ahead, Coles said that in the current quarter, supermarkets volume growth had returned to modestly positive from mid-January. It said that it is expecting more customers will be value conscious as cost-of-living pressures increase.

It also said it expected its liquor business to return to earnings growth in the fiscal second half, as it exits cycling of Covid-19 restrictions.

"We are well positioned to navigate the current macro environment," the company said. "As we look to the future, we expect improving availability, population growth and moderation in out of home dining, which has been elevated post-Covid-19, to positively impact the business and provide further opportunities for growth."

Earlier, Coles said that Leah Weckert would become chief executive, effective May 1, and that Mr. Cain would retire. Ms. Weckert has held several senior corporate roles in Coles, the company said.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1716ET

