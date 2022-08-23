Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Coles Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-23 am EDT
18.70 AUD   -3.36%
05:18pColes Annual Profit, Dividend Rise Despite Increased Costs -- Update
DJ
05:06pColes Annual Profit, Dividend Rise Despite Increased Costs
DJ
06:30aAussie grocers to benefit from higher prices, rising costs a worry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coles Annual Profit, Dividend Rise Despite Increased Costs -- Update

08/23/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Coles Group Ltd. lifted annual profit 4.3% and raised its final dividend despite increased Covid-19 costs and the impact of Australia's east-coast floods.

The supermarket chain on Wednesday reported a net profit for the 52 weeks through June 27 of 1.05 billion Australian dollars (US$727.7 million). Sales revenue rose 2.0% to A$39.37 billion.

The board raised the final dividend to A$0.30 from A$0.28 a year earlier, for a full-year payout of A$0.63.

Coles said it incurred A$240 million of Covid-related costs from issues including staff absenteeism and hiring. That compared with about A$130 million in similar costs in fiscal 2021.

It recorded A$30 million in direct flood-related costs including stock and asset write-offs from the rain that inundated large swathes of Australia's east through its fiscal second half.

Its data-led so-called smarter-selling strategy delivered A$230 billion in benefits across FY 2022 and was on track to hit its total A$1 billion target in FY 2023, it said.

Coles said supplier cost inflation hit 3.8% in the second half, taking FY 2022 inflation at its supermarkets to 1.7%. That was up from 0.8% in FY 2021.

It said it saw further inflation in July due to renewed flooding, with wheat prices driving up bakery costs. Wages, packaging, input costs and freight were impacting packaged groceries, it said.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1918ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED -3.36% 18.7 Delayed Quote.4.24%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.62% 783 End-of-day quote.-0.03%
All news about COLES GROUP LIMITED
05:18pColes Annual Profit, Dividend Rise Despite Increased Costs -- Update
DJ
05:06pColes Annual Profit, Dividend Rise Despite Increased Costs
DJ
06:30aAussie grocers to benefit from higher prices, rising costs a worry
RE
08/21Wide Open Agriculture's Dirty Clean Food Products to be Sold in Coles Local Western Aus..
MT
07/10Forbidden Foods Secures Coles Ranging for Plant-Based Snacks
MT
06/234DMedical Names New CFO; Shares Up 4%
MT
06/19Metcash, Coles Reportedly Exit Food Fight
CI
06/14Quadrant Reportedly Pushing Ahead with Sale Plans for Superior Food Services
CI
06/06COLES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
05/26Australian Shares Post Losses Amid Supermarket, Retail Drag
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLES GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 467 M 27 415 M 27 415 M
Net income 2022 991 M 689 M 689 M
Net Debt 2022 9 174 M 6 373 M 6 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 24 989 M 17 358 M 17 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart COLES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coles Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,70 AUD
Average target price 18,81 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sharbel Raymond Elias Chief Financial & Property Officer
James Philip Graham Chairman
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
John Cox Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED4.24%17 759
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD13.63%36 864
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.01%34 458
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-10.71%18 463
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.15.52%14 523
CARREFOUR7.11%12 543