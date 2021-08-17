Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Coles Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/17
18.33 AUD   -0.92%
05:39pColes Annual Profit Rises 2.8% --Update
DJ
05:11pColes Annual Profit Rises 2.8%
DJ
08/03Australia shares track Wall Street higher, miners boost
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coles Annual Profit Rises 2.8% --Update

08/17/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning and Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Coles Group Ltd. reported a 2.8% rise in annual profit as it continued to benefit from shoppers spending more in its supermarkets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coles reported a net profit of 1.01 billion Australian dollars ($745 million) for the 12 months through June 27, compared with a A$978 million profit a year earlier. Annual revenue rose by 3.0% to A$38.93 billion.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 28 Australian cents per security, bringing the full-year payout to 61 Australian cents.

Looking ahead, Coles said it expects the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations and in turn fewer lockdowns to support normalization of consumer behaviors in calendar year 2022, which could limit sales growth. But it said conditions in the fiscal first quarter remain volatile as Covid-19 outbreaks have led to multiple lockdowns across the country.

In supermarkets, sales in the first seven weeks of the fiscal first quarter rose 1.0% compared to last year but were up 12% on a two-year basis. In liquor, sales so far in the fiscal first quarter were flat compared to last year but up 19% on a two-year basis.

Coles said that the 2022 fiscal year will be significant for both capital and operating expenditure as it invests in the business.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com and Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1939ET

All news about COLES GROUP LIMITED
05:39pColes Annual Profit Rises 2.8% --Update
DJ
05:11pColes Annual Profit Rises 2.8%
DJ
08/03Australia shares track Wall Street higher, miners boost
RE
07/28Australian Primary Hemp Reports 133% Revenue Growth in Fiscal Q4
MT
07/26KEYTONE DAIRY : Coles Contract Proceeds Ahead of Schedule, Exceeds Volume Foreca..
MT
07/06Sydney locked down for another week as Delta COVID variant spreads
RE
07/05CAPGEMINI : Buys Australian Data Processing Services Group Acclimation
MT
06/28Australia shares end flat as Sydney lockdown disrupts travel
RE
06/21COLES : Is Coles Building A Moat Or Playing Catch-Up?
AQ
06/16Coles to Focus A$1.4 Billion Fiscal Year 2022 Capex on Efficiency Drive -- Up..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLES GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 38 911 M 28 217 M 28 217 M
Net income 2021 1 020 M 740 M 740 M
Net Debt 2021 9 586 M 6 951 M 6 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 24 451 M 17 745 M 17 731 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart COLES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coles Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,33 AUD
Average target price 17,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
James Philip Graham Chairman
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED1.05%18 105
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.18.63%43 553
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.31.46%39 042
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED31.48%31 725
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.48%22 910
KESKO OYJ76.52%16 789