Coles : Australia's Coles targets net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050

March 19 (Reuters) - Coles Group aims for net-zero
greenhouse emissions by 2050 as part of efforts to address
global climate change, Australia's No.2 grocer said on Friday.
Companies across the world have laid out emission reduction
and decarbonisation targets under pressure from investors and
consumers seeking more transparency.
Coles said it would be entirely powered by renewable
electricity by the end of 2025, adding it would work on reducing
its combined scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than
75% by the end of 2030.
The emission targets committed Coles to a greenhouse gas
reduction strategy that "exceed climate change ambitions of the
Paris Agreement", Chief Executive Steven Cain said in a
statement.
In September, Coles agreed to source more than 90% of its
Queensland electricity requirements from state-owned energy
generator CleanCo, three-quarters of which would come from
renewable sources. (https://bit.ly/2NyFDNi)
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)