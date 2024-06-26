Coles raises record $9.3 million for Big Freeze 10

26 June 2024

Coles, with the support of its generous customers, pork farmers and suppliers, have achieved a new fundraising record for FightMND with more than $9.3 million raised for Big Freeze 10.

The funds raised takes Coles' overall fundraising for FightMND to nearly $40 million in seven years and will be invested into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research and treatments as well as care initiatives for Australians living with MND.

Regional communities' love for the Big Freeze continued with seven of the top 10 fundraising stores coming from regional areas, with Coles Kangaroo Flat in Victoria leading the charge, raising more than $58,000 in just over six weeks.

Funds were raised from the sales of Big Freeze Beanies and Socks as well as popular supermarket items such as Coles Brand Fresh Australian Pork products, Pepsi Max soft drinks and specially marked Big Freeze 10 Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate blocks and Peters Icy Poles, with customers also giving generously at the checkout across Coles supermarkets and Coles Liquor stores.

Coles Chief Commercial Officer Anna Croft thanked customers, suppliers and team members for their record-breaking support.

"Coles is delighted to have raised a record amount for FightMND in their milestone year. We're incredibly grateful to all our customers, Aussie pork farmers and suppliers like Cadbury, Peters Ice Cream and Asahi Beverages for their generosity and support for Big Freeze 10," she said.

"We're also extremely proud of our team members who embraced this Big Freeze like never before, partnering with local communities and businesses to run DIY Big Freeze events, supporting BBQs at local sports clubs and of course, conducting their own store ice bucket challenges."

"We hope the funds raised will go a long way in helping FightMND to find a cure for MND and to help support the health of the thousands of Australians who are affected by this cruel disease."

FightMND Campaigns Director Bec Daniher said Coles' fundraising efforts helped FightMND to reach a final tally of over $20.1 million in its Big Freeze 10 campaign.

"Ten years of the Big Freeze has helped FightMND make targeted investments into projects focused on developing new treatments and driving discoveries towards a cure. The funds raised during Big Freeze 10 will help continue this work."

"This year we set out to Freeze the Nation. With State Freeze events in Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland in addition to the Big Freeze at the 'G on the King's Birthday weekend. Not to mention the hundreds of DIY Freeze events around the country, including those held at various Coles stores."

"On behalf of my family, FightMND and everyone battling the Beast, I want to recognise and thank everyone who purchased Beanies, Socks and donated generously to the cause. Also, to our wonderful partners and supporters who back us year on year with such passion, thank you."

TOP FUNDRAISING COLES SUPERMARKETS ACROSS AUSTRALIA FOR BIG FREEZE 10

Victoria

1. Kangaroo Flat ($58,315)

2. Sunbury ($57,866)

3. Greensborough ($55,015)

4. Sebastopol ($54,793)

5. Traralgon ($54,014)

NSW/ACT

1. Tanilba Bay ($42,919)

2. Deniliquin ($35,170)

3. Broken Hill ($27,000)

4. Wagga Wagga ($23,030)

5. Lavington ($22,995)

SA/NT

1. Mt Gambier ($47,509)

2. Gawler Green ($35,778)

3. Mount Barker ($32,059)

4. Gawler ($30,743)

5. West Lakes ($26,641)

Western Australia

1. Pinjarra ($17,688)

2. Halls Head ($14,479)

3. Kalgoorlie ($12,212)

4. Vasse ($11,275)

5. Eaton Fair ($10,943)

Tasmania

1. Devonport ($31,700)

2. Meadow Mews ($28,216)

3. Glenorchy ($27,482)

4. Racecourse ($26,493)

5. Burnie ($24,724)

Queensland

1. Yamanto ($10,910)

2. Helensvale ($8,007)

3. Waterford ($7,810)

4. Loganholme ($6,621)

5. Noosa ($5,216)



For media enquiries, please contact

Coles Media Line (03) 9829 5250 or media.relations@coles.com.au