  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Coles Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
Coles to Focus A$1.4 Billion Fiscal Year 2022 Capex on Efficiency Drive -- Update

06/16/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Coles Group Ltd. will focus the majority of its 1.4 billion Australian dollars (US$1.07 billion) of fiscal 2022 capital expenditure on efficiency measures that include automation of the supermarket chain's distribution centers.

Coles on Thursday said about 60% of fiscal 2022 capex would be focused on improving efficiency, with the remainder split roughly equally between growth, maintenance and the implementation of 50 store renewals and 20 new stores.

It expects depreciation and amortization of between A$1.67 billion and A$1.72 billion, while automation assets supplied by Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH and Ocado Group PLC will begin to depreciate in the 2023 fiscal year.

In 2019, Coles engaged Witron to build two automated centers as part of a move to prioritize spending on initiatives that drive long-term earnings growth. It hopes to make its supply chains more efficient and increase home delivery services.

Its most recent quarterly sales fell by 5.4% on-year, but that was compared with a period in which sales were inflated by pandemic-driven hoarding.

Citi this week said it expects Coles to close out fiscal 2021 by delivering comparable sales growth of 0.1% over the three months through June, compared with a 0.7% decline across an industry including larger ASX-listed rival Woolworths Group Ltd.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1940ET

Financials
Sales 2021 38 920 M 29 610 M 29 610 M
Net income 2021 1 020 M 776 M 776 M
Net Debt 2021 9 325 M 7 095 M 7 095 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 22 744 M 17 527 M 17 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,02 AUD
Last Close Price 17,05 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
James Philip Graham Chairman
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.01%17 420
WALMART INC.-2.88%392 300
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.65%40 146
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.13%40 041
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED21.56%29 665
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.67%25 416