Colfax Announces Board of Directors for Enovis, the Post-Spinoff Medical Technology Company

Wilmington DE,, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced the future composition of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company, which will be renamed Enovis Corporation (“Enovis”) upon the consummation of the Company’s previously announced spin-off (the "Separation”) of its existing fabrication technology business, which will operate as ESAB Corporation.

Following the Separation, Mitchell P. Rales will continue to serve as chairman of the Board, and current Colfax directors Liam Kelly, Philip Okala, Clayton Perfall, Rajiv Vinnakota, Sharon Wienbar, and Matt Trerotola will remain in their current roles as directors of Enovis. Mr. Trerotola will also serve as CEO of Enovis upon completion of the separation.

In addition, the Board has appointed Barbara Bodem, Angela S. Lalor, Dr. Christine Ortiz and Brady R. Shirley to serve as directors of the Company, effective upon the consummation of the Separation.

Ms. Bodem served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hillrom, a global medical technology company, from 2018 until its acquisition by Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) in 2021. She previously served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, from 2015 to 2018. Ms. Bodem has also served in senior finance roles for Hospira, Inc. and Eli Lilly & Company. She currently serves as a director of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, where she is chair of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee, and Syneos Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: SYNH), an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company, where she is a member of the audit committee. Ms. Bodem received both her Bachelor of Science in Finance and MBA from Indiana University. Ms. Bodem will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Company also announced that current Colfax directors Patrick W. Allender, Rhonda L. Jordan and Didier Teirlinck will be resigning from the Board effective upon the consummation of the Separation to join the board of directors of ESAB Corporation, and that Thomas M. Gayner has announced his intention to retire from the Board effective as of March 31, 2022.

“I’m confident that Enovis will become one of the world’s leading medical technology companies with the guidance of this diverse, experienced and passionate board of directors,” said Mr. Trerotola. “The Enovis Board will bring a wealth of knowledge in healthcare, technology, strategic growth, financial and operational improvement, and high-performance cultures. I look forward to partnering with them to achieve our vision of creating better outcomes for patients and compounding value for investors.”

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System, a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies, which is targeted to be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2022, to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential.

Enovis Corporation will be a medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Enovis’ extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuel active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. ESAB Corporation will focus on fabrication technologies. For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com.

