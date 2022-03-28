Colfax Announces Board of Directors for Post-Spinoff ESAB





Wilmington, DE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company which will renamed Enovis Corporation (“Enovis”) following the expected April 4, 2022 consummation of the Company’s previously announced spin-off of its fabrication technology business (the “Separation"), which will operate as ESAB Corporation (“ESAB”) after the Separation, today announced the future composition of the full ESAB Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Following the Separation, Mitchell P. Rales will serve as chairman of the Board, and current Colfax directors Patrick W. Allender, Rhonda L. Jordan, Didier Teirlinck and Rajiv Vinnakota will serve as directors of ESAB. Mr. Allender, Ms. Jordan and Mr. Teirlinck will resign from Colfax’s Board of Directors effective upon the consummation of the Separation. In addition, the Board has appointed Melissa Cummings, Robert S. Lutz, Stephanie M. Phillipps and ESAB President and CEO, Shyam P. Kambeyanda, to join the Board, effective upon the consummation of the Separation. Christopher M. Hix, Colfax’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, also will serve as a member of the Board.

“Setting ESAB on a path for success and growth has been a priority since we first announced the separation,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer and President of Colfax. “We have identified an incredibly talented and knowledgeable board of directors who will support ESAB in realizing its full potential as an independent company.”

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead ESAB alongside such a talented and diverse board of directors,” said Mr. Kambeyanda. “These individuals collectively bring immense talent, experience and expertise to support ESAB as we build on our rich history as a global leader in fabrication technology and take the next steps as a standalone, public company. With the guidance of the new board, I am confident ESAB will be well-positioned to accelerate growth, create long-term shareholder value and fulfill our purpose of shaping the world we imagine.”

ESAB Board Future Composition

Mr. Rales is a co-founder of Colfax and has served as a director of Colfax since its founding in 1995. He is currently the Chairman of the Colfax board of directors and will serve as the Chairman of the ESAB and Enovis boards following the Separation. Mr. Rales is a co-founder and has served as a member of the board of directors of Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology company, since 1983, served as Chairman of Danaher’s Executive Committee since 1984, and served as a member of the board of directors of Fortive Corporation, a diversified industrial growth company that was spun off from Danaher in 2016, from 2016 to June 2021. He has been a principal in a number of private business entities with interests in manufacturing companies and publicly traded securities for over 25 years.

About Colfax Corporation and ESAB Corporation

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System, a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential. The Company recently announced that it expects to complete the Separation on April 4, 2022 and will then operate under the name Enovis Corporation.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) will be an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows.

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, providing its partners with advanced equipment, consumables, automation, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world.

For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Colfax’s plans, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, including the intended separation of Colfax’s fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses (the “Separation”), and the timing, method and anticipated benefits of the Separation, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Colfax’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Colfax’s results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the rise, prevalence and severity of variants of the virus, actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, the nature and effectiveness of government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions, the impact on creditworthiness and financial viability of customers; risks relating to the Separation, the uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals, and a favorable tax opinion, Colfax’s ability to satisfactorily complete steps necessary for the Separation and related transactions to be generally tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to complete the Separation on a timely basis, or at all, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation, developments related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Separation, and the financial and operating performance of each company following the Separation; other impacts on Colfax’s business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Colfax’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Colfax’s filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Colfax disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

The term “Colfax” in reference to the activities described in this press release may mean one or more of Colfax’s global operating subsidiaries and/or their internal business divisions and does not necessarily indicate activities engaged in by Colfax Corporation.