Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colfax Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFX   US1940141062

COLFAX CORPORATION

(CFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colfax : Enovis 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

04/01/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplemental Financial Information 2021

Adj. Gross Margin and aEBITDA % of Sales (2021)

2021

aEBITDA % of Sales

Q1 %

Q2 %

Q3 %

Q4 %

FY %

Prevention & Recovery

9.4%

12.5%

15.8%

14.4%

13.1%

Reconstructive

21.2%

19.1%

15.0%

17.5%

17.9%

Total Enovis

12.3%

14.1%

15.6%

15.5%

14.5%

Adj. gross margin %

55.7%

56.4%

55.4%

55.2%

55.6%

Supplemental Financial Information 2021

This supplemental financial information has been prepared by Colfax Corporation solely for informational purposes. Upon completion of the separation of Colfax's fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses (the "Separation"), Colfax will retain the specialty medical technology business and will change its name to Enovis Corporation (the "Company" or "Enovis").

References herein to "Enovis" refer to Colfax's historical specialty medical technology business segment on a pro-forma basis after giving effect to the Separation and related transactions as if they had occurred on January 1, 2021, the first day of fiscal 2021.

The adjusted financial information provided herein is subject to various assumptions and adjustments and is not necessarily indicative of Enovis' results of operations or financial condition had the Separation and the related transactions been completed on the date assumed and should not be relied upon as a representation of Enovis' future performance or financial position as a separate public company. For example, certain allocations of general and administrative expenses and corporate costs have been estimated on a reasonable basis; however, the amounts are not necessarily representative of the amounts that would have been reflected in the financial statements had the Company operated independently from the fabrication technology business during the periods or at the dates presented.

Please refer to the following page for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and explanatory footnotes.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Disclaimer

Colfax Corporation published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:43:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLFAX CORPORATION
05:44pCOLFAX : Enovis 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
03/28Colfax Announces Board of Directors for Post-Spinoff ESAB
GL
03/28Colfax Announces Board of Directors for Post-Spinoff ESAB
GL
03/28Colfax Corporation Announces Board Resignations, Effective Upon the Consummation of the..
CI
03/25Farmland Partners Acquires 439-Acre Farm in Nebraska for $2.6 Million; Shares Up Pre-Be..
MT
03/22Notice of Conditional Redemption of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2025
AQ
03/21COLFAX : Enovis March 2022 Roadshow Deck Presentation
PU
03/16UBS Adjusts Colfax Price Target to $55 From $57, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/15Loop Capital Adjusts Colfax's Price Target to $41 from $45, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
03/15Baird Adjusts Colfax's Price Target to $44 from $47, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLFAX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 131 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 419 M 6 419 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart COLFAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Colfax Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLFAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,79 $
Average target price 52,36 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Trerotola President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Michael Hix Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Mitchell P. Rales Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick William Allender Independent Director
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLFAX CORPORATION-13.44%6 419
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.43%61 540
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.80%36 457
FANUC CORPORATION-11.22%34 191
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-18.23%29 724
SANDVIK AB-20.43%26 998