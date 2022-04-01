Colfax : Enovis 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Supplemental Financial Information 2021

Adj. Gross Margin and aEBITDA % of Sales (2021)

2021

aEBITDA % of Sales Q1 % Q2 % Q3 % Q4 % FY % Prevention & Recovery 9.4% 12.5% 15.8% 14.4% 13.1% Reconstructive 21.2% 19.1% 15.0% 17.5% 17.9% Total Enovis 12.3% 14.1% 15.6% 15.5% 14.5% Adj. gross margin % 55.7% 56.4% 55.4% 55.2% 55.6%

This supplemental financial information has been prepared by Colfax Corporation solely for informational purposes. Upon completion of the separation of Colfax's fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses (the "Separation"), Colfax will retain the specialty medical technology business and will change its name to Enovis Corporation (the "Company" or "Enovis").

References herein to "Enovis" refer to Colfax's historical specialty medical technology business segment on a pro-forma basis after giving effect to the Separation and related transactions as if they had occurred on January 1, 2021, the first day of fiscal 2021.

The adjusted financial information provided herein is subject to various assumptions and adjustments and is not necessarily indicative of Enovis' results of operations or financial condition had the Separation and the related transactions been completed on the date assumed and should not be relied upon as a representation of Enovis' future performance or financial position as a separate public company. For example, certain allocations of general and administrative expenses and corporate costs have been estimated on a reasonable basis; however, the amounts are not necessarily representative of the amounts that would have been reflected in the financial statements had the Company operated independently from the fabrication technology business during the periods or at the dates presented.

Please refer to the following page for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and explanatory footnotes.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation