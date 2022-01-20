Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Colfax Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CFX   US1940141062

COLFAX CORPORATION

(CFX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Colfax Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/20/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Wilmington DE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on the morning of Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) and +1-678-373-0875 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 7466839 and through webcast via Colfax’s website www.colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section.

Colfax’s financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 will be available under the “Investors” section of Colfax’s website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Colfax website later that day.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System, a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, stockholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies, which is targeted to be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2022, to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential. Enovis Corporation will focus on specialty medical technologies and ESAB Corporation will focus on fabrication technologies. For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com.


Contact:
Mike Macek
Vice President, Finance
Colfax Corporation
+1-302-252-9129
investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 846 M - -
Net income 2021 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 896 M 6 896 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float 88,8%
Income Statement Evolution
