Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):

Net sales increased 7.5%; Organic sales* increased 8.0% with growth in every division and in all four categories

GAAP EPS declined 17% to $0.60; Base Business EPS* increased 7% to $0.77

GAAP Gross profit margin and Base Business Gross profit margin* both increased 80 basis points to 57.8%, including a negative 70 basis point impact from private label sales resulting from the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses

Net cash provided by operations was $1,457 million for the first six months of 2023

Colgate’s leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 40.5% year to date

Colgate’s leadership in manual toothbrushes continued with its global market share at 30.4% year to date

The Company updated its financial guidance for full year 2023

Second Quarter Total Company Results (GAAP) ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $4,822 $4,484 +7.5% EPS (diluted) $0.60 $0.72 -17% Second Quarter Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)* 2023 2022 Change Organic Sales Growth +8.0% Base Business EPS (diluted) $0.77 $0.72 +7%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” and “Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for second quarter 2023. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business second quarter results, “We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong top-line momentum along with an increase in profitability. Net sales increased 7.5% and organic sales grew 8.0%. Gross profit margin, operating profit margin, operating profit, net income, earnings per share and free cash flow all increased versus the year ago quarter.

“We believe we are well positioned to continue to drive top and bottom line growth through the balance of 2023 as our gross margin expansion, driven by sustained pricing and the benefits from funding-the-growth and other productivity initiatives, allows us to invest behind our brands. Advertising spending increased significantly in the quarter to drive brand health and in support of our strong innovation and pricing activity. Strong investment levels should continue in the back half of the year as we work to deliver balanced organic sales growth.

“Our strong results this quarter and in the first half add to our confidence that we are executing the right strategies to deliver on our updated 2023 financial targets, drive cash flow and generate long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on current spot rates:

The Company now expects net sales growth to be 5% to 8% including the benefit from our acquisitions of pet food businesses and a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange.

The Company now expects organic sales growth to be 5% to 7%.

On a GAAP basis, the Company still expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth.

On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company still expects gross profit margin expansion and increased advertising investment and now expects earnings-per-share growth to be at the high end of mid-single-digits.

Divisional Performance

The following are comments about divisional performance for second quarter 2023 versus the year ago period. See attached "Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 5 - Segment Information" for additional information on net sales and operating profit by division.

Second Quarter Sales Growth By Division

(% change 2Q 2023 vs. 2Q 2022) Net

Sales Organic

Sales* As Reported

Volume** Organic

Volume Pricing FX North America +1.5% +2.0% -7.0% -7.0% +9.0% -0.5% Latin America +15.5% +16.0% +0.5% +0.5% +15.5% -0.5% Europe +6.0% +5.5% -6.5% -6.5% +12.0% +0.5% Asia Pacific -4.5% +1.0% -4.5% -4.5% +5.5% -5.5% Africa/Eurasia +4.5% +20.5% +10.5% +10.5% +10.0% -16.0% Hill's +16.0% +10.5% +4.0% -3.0% +13.5% -1.5% Total Company +7.5% +8.0% -1.5% -3.0% +11.0% -2.0%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures. **The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 7.0% and 1.5% for Hill's and Total Company, respectively.

Second Quarter Operating Profit By Division

($ in millions) 2Q 2023 % Change vs

2Q 2022 % to Net

Sales Change in basis

points vs 2Q 2022

% to Net Sales North America $227 16% 23.2% +290 Latin America $363 38% 30.8% +490 Europe $134 1% 19.8% -100 Asia Pacific $169 3% 25.5% +190 Africa/Eurasia $62 24% 23.1% +360 Hill's $191 -10% 18.1% -520 Total Company, As Reported $974 10% 20.2% +50 Total Company, Base Business* $992 11% 20.6% +60

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

North America (20% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth in home care and personal care was partially offset by organic sales declines in oral care.

In the United States, Colgate's share of the toothpaste market is 33.9% year to date and its share of the manual toothbrush market is 41.0% year to date.

The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher pricing and cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, partially offset by higher raw and packaging material costs.

Latin America (24% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher pricing and cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, partially offset by higher raw and packaging material costs and a value-added tax refund in the second quarter of 2022.

Europe (14% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by the United Kingdom and Germany.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and increased advertising investment, partially offset by higher pricing, cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, favorable mix and lower amortization expenses.

Asia Pacific (14% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth led by India, the Philippines and Australia was partially offset by organic sales declines in the Greater China region.

The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives, decreased advertising investment, higher pricing and lower overhead expenses, partially offset by significantly higher raw and packaging material costs.

Africa/Eurasia (6% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth was led by the Eurasia region, Türkiye and South Africa.

The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher pricing, cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and lower overhead expenses, partially offset by significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, which included foreign exchange transaction costs, and increased advertising investment.

Hill's Pet Nutrition (22% of Company Sales)

Organic sales growth led by the United States and Europe was partially offset by organic sales declines in Australia.

The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, unfavorable mix due to private label sales resulting from the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses and increased advertising investment, partially offset by higher pricing, cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and lower overhead expenses.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor business health and performance. References to market share in this press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in the category in the countries in which the Company competes and purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods).

Market share data is subject to limitations on the availability of up-to-date information. In particular, market share data is currently not generally available for certain retail channels, such as eCommerce and certain club retailers and discounters. The Company measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year through the most recent period for which market share data is available, which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the data or any assumptions underlying the data. In addition, market share information reported by the Company may be different from market share information reported by other companies due to differences in category definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal estimates and other factors.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related webcast may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. Such statements may relate, for example, to sales or volume growth, net selling price increases, organic sales growth, profit or profit margin levels, earnings per share levels, financial goals, the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of the war in Ukraine, cost-reduction plans (including the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative), tax rates, interest rates, new product introductions, digital capabilities, commercial investment levels, acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases or legal or tax proceedings, among other matters. These statements are made on the basis of the Company’s views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, the Company does not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. The Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For more information about factors that could impact the Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, investors should refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC). Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company’s Investor Relations Department or on the Company’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides definitions and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the related prepared materials and webcast, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

Base Business: Base Business refers to non-GAAP measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Base Business operating results exclude, as applicable, charges related to an ERISA litigation matter, a foreign tax matter, the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative and product recall costs.

Organic sales growth: Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments.

Free cash flow before dividends: Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures.

This press release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and Organic sales growth (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s underlying sales trends by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See “Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 versus 2022 included with this release for a comparison of Organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating profit margin, Non-service related postretirement costs, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are disclosed on both an as reported (GAAP) and Base Business (non-GAAP) basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company’s normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, acquisition-related costs, gains and losses from certain divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. Investors and analysts use these financial measures in assessing the Company’s business performance, and management believes that presenting these financial measures on a non-GAAP basis provides them with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also enhance the ability to compare period-to-period financial results. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included with this release for a reconciliation of these financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

The Company uses these financial measures internally in its budgeting process, to evaluate segment and overall operating performance and as factors in determining compensation. While the Company believes that these financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s underlying business performance and trends, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As management uses free cash flow before dividends to evaluate the Company’s ability to satisfy current and future obligations, pay dividends, fund future business opportunities and repurchase stock, the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. See “Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows” for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 for a comparison of free cash flow before dividends to Net cash provided by operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

(See attached tables for second quarter results.)

Table 1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 4,822 $ 4,484 Cost of sales 2,035 1,930 Gross profit 2,787 2,554 Gross profit margin 57.8 % 57.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,768 1,657 Other (income) expense, net 45 13 Operating profit 974 884 Operating profit margin 20.2 % 19.7 % Non-service related postretirement costs 29 12 Interest (income) expense, net 58 31 Income before income taxes 887 841 Provision for income taxes 353 202 Effective tax rate 39.8 % 24.0 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 534 639 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 32 36 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 502 $ 603 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.72 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 829.4 836.8 Diluted 831.3 839.4 Advertising $ 601 $ 501

Table 2 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 9,592 $ 8,883 Cost of sales 4,093 3,757 Gross profit 5,499 5,126 Gross profit margin 57.3 % 57.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,526 3,298 Other (income) expense, net 90 84 Operating profit 1,883 1,744 Operating profit margin 19.6 % 19.6 % Non-service related postretirement costs 323 50 Interest (income) expense, net 112 58 Income before income taxes 1,448 1,636 Provision for income taxes 500 394 Effective tax rate 34.5 % 24.1 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 948 1,242 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 74 80 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 874 $ 1,162 Earnings per common share Basic(1) $ 1.05 $ 1.39 Diluted(1) $ 1.05 $ 1.38 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 830.4 838.7 Diluted 832.1 841.5 Advertising $ 1,180 $ 1,007

Note: (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each quarter and any year-to-date period presented. As a result of changes in shares outstanding during the year and rounding, the sum of the quarters' earnings per share may not equal the earnings per share for any year-to-date period.

Table 3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 819 $ 775 $ 858 Receivables, net 1,656 1,504 1,490 Inventories 2,039 2,074 2,012 Other current assets 923 760 800 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,431 4,307 3,765 Goodwill 3,373 3,352 3,238 Other intangible assets, net 1,901 1,920 2,314 Other assets 1,085 1,039 1,234 Total assets $ 16,227 $ 15,731 $ 15,711 Total debt $ 8,989 $ 8,766 $ 7,986 Other current liabilities 4,597 3,979 4,366 Other non-current liabilities 2,326 2,180 2,801 Total liabilities 15,912 14,925 15,153 Total Colgate-Palmolive Company shareholders’ equity (64 ) 401 168 Noncontrolling interests 379 405 390 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,227 $ 15,731 $ 15,711 Supplemental Balance Sheet Information Debt less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities(1) $ 7,903 $ 7,816 $ 7,008 Working capital % of sales (1.3 )% 1.0 % (1.0 )%

Note: (1) Marketable securities of $267, $175 and $120 as of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, are included in Other current assets.

Table 4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 948 $ 1,242 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 273 276 ERISA litigation matter 267 — Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash (8 ) 73 Stock-based compensation expense 37 45 Deferred income taxes (156 ) (16 ) Cash effects of changes in: Receivables (112 ) (191 ) Inventories 54 (332 ) Accounts payable and other accruals 153 (167 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 1 (16 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations 1,457 914 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (347 ) (300 ) Purchases of marketable securities and investments (225 ) (126 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments 146 35 Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (90 ) Other investing activities (12 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (438 ) (482 ) Financing Activities Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net (415 ) 988 Principal payments on debt (903 ) — Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,497 14 Dividends paid (847 ) (814 ) Purchases of treasury shares (551 ) (791 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 259 236 Other financing activities 5 (18 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (955 ) (385 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (20 ) (21 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents 44 26 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 775 832 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 819 $ 858 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures) Net cash provided by operations $ 1,457 $ 914 Less: Capital expenditures (347 ) (300 ) Free cash flow before dividends $ 1,110 $ 614 Income taxes paid $ 450 $ 477 Interest paid $ 129 $ 65

Table 5 Colgate-Palmolive Company Segment Information For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Oral, Personal and Home Care North America $ 978 $ 965 $ 1,936 $ 1,891 Latin America 1,178 1,019 2,253 1,973 Europe 678 639 1,328 1,293 Asia Pacific 664 696 1,402 1,422 Africa/Eurasia 268 256 556 523 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 3,766 3,575 7,475 7,102 Pet Nutrition 1,056 909 2,117 1,781 Total Net Sales $ 4,822 $ 4,484 $ 9,592 $ 8,883 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Profit Oral, Personal and Home Care North America $ 227 $ 196 $ 420 $ 359 Latin America 363 264 678 529 Europe 134 133 250 283 Asia Pacific 169 164 371 370 Africa/Eurasia 62 50 130 94 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 955 807 1,849 1,635 Pet Nutrition 191 212 374 416 Corporate(1) (172 ) (135 ) (340 ) (307 ) Total Operating Profit $ 974 $ 884 $ 1,883 $ 1,744

Note: (1) Corporate operations include costs related to stock options and restricted stock units, research and development costs, Corporate overhead costs, restructuring and related implementation charges and gains and losses on sales of non-core product lines and assets. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $18. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included product recall costs of $25 and charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $23. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $13 and $76, respectively.

Table 6 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Pricing Coupons Sales Consumer & Change Organic As Reported Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume(1) Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company 7.5 % 8.0 % (1.5 )% (3.0 )% 11.0 % (2.0 )% North America 1.5 % 2.0 % (7.0 )% (7.0 )% 9.0 % (0.5 )% Latin America 15.5 % 16.0 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 15.5 % (0.5 )% Europe 6.0 % 5.5 % (6.5 )% (6.5 )% 12.0 % 0.5 % Asia Pacific (4.5 )% 1.0 % (4.5 )% (4.5 )% 5.5 % (5.5 )% Africa/Eurasia 4.5 % 20.5 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.0 % (16.0 )% Total CP Products 5.5 % 7.5 % (3.0 )% (3.0 )% 10.5 % (2.0 )% Hill’s 16.0 % 10.5 % 4.0 % (3.0 )% 13.5 % (1.5 )% Emerging Markets(2) 7.0 % 11.0 % (1.0 )% (1.0 )% 12.0 % (4.0 )% Developed Markets 8.0 % 6.0 % (2.5 )% (5.0 )% 11.0 % (0.5 )%

Notes: (1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 7.0% and 2.5% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively. (2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 7 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Pricing Coupons Sales Consumer & Change Organic As Reported Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume(1) Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company 8.0 % 9.0 % (1.0 )% (2.5 )% 11.5 % (2.5 )% North America 2.5 % 3.0 % (7.0 )% (7.0 )% 10.0 % (0.5 )% Latin America 14.0 % 15.0 % (1.5 )% (1.5 )% 16.5 % (1.0 )% Europe 2.5 % 5.0 % (5.0 )% (5.0 )% 10.0 % (2.5 )% Asia Pacific (1.5 )% 5.0 % (1.0 )% (1.0 )% 6.0 % (6.5 )% Africa/Eurasia 6.5 % 18.5 % 2.5 % 2.5 % 16.0 % (12.0 )% Total CP Products 5.5 % 8.0 % (3.5 )% (3.5 )% 11.5 % (2.5 )% Hill’s 19.0 % 12.0 % 8.0 % (0.5 )% 12.5 % (1.5 )% Emerging Markets(2) 7.5 % 11.5 % (1.5 )% (1.5 )% 13.0 % (4.0 )% Developed Markets 8.0 % 6.5 % (0.5 )% (3.5 )% 10.0 % (1.5 )%

Notes: (1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 8.5% and 3.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively. (2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 8 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 1,768 $ 1,657 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (2 ) (3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 1,766 $ 1,654 Basis Point Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales 2023 2022 Change Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP 36.7 % 37.0 % (30 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP 36.6 % 36.9 % (30 ) Other (Income) Expense, Net 2023 2022 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 45 $ 13 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (16 ) (10 ) Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 29 $ 3 Operating Profit 2023 2022 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 974 $ 884 10 % 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 18 13 Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 992 $ 897 11 % Basis Point Operating Profit Margin 2023 2022 Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 20.2 % 19.7 % 50 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.4 % 0.3 % Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 20.6 % 20.0 % 60 Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs 2023 2022 Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP $ 29 $ 12 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (3 ) 5 Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP $ 26 $ 17

Table 8 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2023 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision For

Income Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company Effective Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 887 $ 353 $ 534 $ 32 $ 502 39.8% $ 0.60 Foreign tax matter — (126) 126 — 126 (14.2)% 0.15 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 21 4 17 1 16 (0.2)% 0.02 Non-GAAP $ 908 $ 231 $ 677 $ 33 $ 644 25.4% $ 0.77 2022 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision For

Income Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company Effective Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 841 $ 202 $ 639 $ 36 $ 603 24.0% $ 0.72 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 8 2 6 1 5 —% — Non-GAAP $ 849 $ 204 $ 645 $ 37 $ 608 24.0% $ 0.72

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” as a result of rounding. Notes: (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company’s effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Table 9 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 3,526 $ 3,298 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (2 ) (3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 3,524 $ 3,295 Basis Point Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales 2023 2022 Change Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP 36.8 % 37.1 % (30 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (0.1 )% — % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP 36.7 % 37.1 % (40 ) Other (Income) Expense, Net 2023 2022 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 90 $ 84 Product recall costs (25 ) — 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (21 ) (73 ) Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 44 $ 11 Operating Profit 2023 2022 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 1,883 $ 1,744 8 % Product recall costs 25 — 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 23 76 Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 1,931 $ 1,820 6 % Basis Point Operating Profit Margin 2023 2022 Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 19.6 % 19.6 % — Product recall costs 0.3 % — % 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.2 % 0.9 % Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 20.1 % 20.5 % (40 ) Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs 2023 2022 Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP $ 323 $ 50 ERISA litigation matter (267 ) — 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (4 ) (14 ) Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP $ 52 $ 36

Table 9 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2023 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision For

Income Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company Effective Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 1,448 $ 500 $ 948 $ 74 $ 874 34.5% $ 1.05 ERISA litigation matter 267 55 212 — 212 (2.2)% 0.25 Foreign tax matter — (126) 126 — 126 (7.3)% 0.15 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 27 5 22 1 21 (0.1)% 0.03 Product recall costs 25 6 19 — 19 —% 0.02 Non-GAAP $ 1,767 $ 440 $ 1,327 $ 75 $ 1,252 24.9% $ 1.50 2022 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision For

Income Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company Effective Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 1,636 $ 394 $ 1,242 $ 80 $ 1,162 24.1% $ 1.38 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 90 19 71 1 70 (0.2)% 0.08 Non-GAAP $ 1,726 $ 413 $ 1,313 $ 81 $ 1,232 23.9% $ 1.46

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” as a result of rounding. Notes: (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company’s effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

