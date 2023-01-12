Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-12 pm EST
76.84 USD   -0.38%
04:48pColgate-Palmolive Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.47 a Share, Payable Feb. 14 to Shareholders of Record on Jan. 23
MT
04:36pColgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:33pColgate Palmolive Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/12/2023 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on February 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2023. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

* * *

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-D


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
04:48pColgate-Palmolive Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.47 a Share, Payable Feb. 14 to Shareho..
MT
04:36pColgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:33pColgate Palmolive Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fi..
AQ
01/11CORRECT: Nichols annual revenue climbs; names new non-executive chair
AN
01/11Nichols annual revenue climbs 14%; names new non-executive chair
AN
01/03Colgate-Palmolive Company Appoints Lorrie Norrington  as Lead Independent Director of t..
BU
01/03Colgate-Palmolive Company Announces Board Changes
CI
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Colgate-Palmolive to $80 From $75, Maintains Equal-Wei..
MT
2022Colgate-Palmolive Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices & CDP for its Sustainability Effo..
BU
2022PTAB Reverses Obviousness Rejection Based On Overlapping Ranges And Affirms Double-Pate..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 915 M - -
Net income 2022 2 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 64 420 M 64 420 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 77,13 $
Average target price 81,10 $
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Shotts Senior Vice President-Finance
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-0.61%64 420
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.59%357 019
UNILEVER PLC0.20%128 494
ESTEE LAUDER6.25%94 059
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.33%74 670
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.40%26 508