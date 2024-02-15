Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today announced that Brian Newman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (“UPS”), has been elected to Colgate's Board of Directors effective March 15, 2024. The Company also announced that Mr. Stephen I. Sadove will retire from the Board effective May 10, 2024 at the end of his current term.

Brian Newman, 55, brings extensive financial and global business leadership experience and expertise in the consumer products industry to Colgate’s board. Mr. Newman joined UPS, a global package delivery company and provider of supply chain management solutions, in 2019. Prior to joining UPS, Mr. Newman spent 26 years at PepsiCo, where he served in a variety of finance leadership roles spanning Europe, Asia and North and South America. He also served as Executive Vice President for PepsiCo’s Global Operations, responsible for global operations including supply chain, global procurement, global security, enterprise risk management and transformation, and as PepsiCo’s Chief Strategy Officer.

In accordance with Colgate’s mandatory director retirement policy, Stephen I. Sadove, 72, will retire as a director at the end of his current term and will not stand for reelection to the Board at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on May 10, 2024. Mr. Sadove has contributed greatly to the Company’s success for over a decade, especially through his strong leadership in his role as Independent Lead Director, a position he held from March 2015 to March 2023.

Commenting on the new director election, Noel Wallace, Colgate’s Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Brian to the Board and are pleased that he will contribute his outstanding capabilities to Colgate. Steve has our profound thanks for his immeasurable contributions to Colgate’s business success and we extend our best wishes to him for the future.”

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

