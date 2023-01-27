Colgate Palmolive : 4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

January 2023

Notice for Investor Presentation

Please review the following fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release slide presentation in conjunction with our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release, prepared remarks and additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, which differ from our reported results prepared in accordance with

U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures of operating results, such as gross profit margin and operating profit, exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company's normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, gains and losses from certain acquisitions, divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. We may also refer to organic sales growth, which is Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments, or to free cash flow before dividends, which we define as Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures. A complete, quantitative reconciliation between our reported results and these non-GAAP financial measures is available in the Investor Center section of our website at www.colgatepalmolive.comand in Tables 8 and 9 of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release.

Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions as of January 27, 2023, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, we do not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of those statements. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For information about factors that could impact the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC). Copies of these filings are available in the Investor Center section of our website at www.colgatepalmolive.comor may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations Department.