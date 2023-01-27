Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-26 pm EST
75.53 USD   -0.32%
07:19aColgate-Palmolive's Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall as Net Sales Rise; Fiscal 2023 Net Sales Growth Outlook Posted
MT
07:18aColgate Palmolive : 4Q 2022 Prepared Management Remarks
PU
07:18aColgate Palmolive : 4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colgate Palmolive : 4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

01/27/2023 | 07:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Colgate-Palmolive

4Q and Full Year 2022

Earnings Presentation

January 27, 2023

January 2023

Notice for Investor Presentation

Please review the following fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release slide presentation in conjunction with our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release, prepared remarks and additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, which differ from our reported results prepared in accordance with

U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures of operating results, such as gross profit margin and operating profit, exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company's normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, gains and losses from certain acquisitions, divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. We may also refer to organic sales growth, which is Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments, or to free cash flow before dividends, which we define as Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures. A complete, quantitative reconciliation between our reported results and these non-GAAP financial measures is available in the Investor Center section of our website at www.colgatepalmolive.comand in Tables 8 and 9 of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release.

Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions as of January 27, 2023, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, we do not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of those statements. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For information about factors that could impact the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC). Copies of these filings are available in the Investor Center section of our website at www.colgatepalmolive.comor may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations Department.

Colgate-Palmolive

We are a $18.0B global consumer products company with ~34,000

diverse and dedicated people serving over 200 countries and territories. Through science-led, core and premium innovation, we drive growth and reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet.

Tightly Focused on Four

Attractive Core Categories

Oral Care

Pet Nutrition

Personal Care

Home Care

4Q 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales grew 5.0%
  • Organic sales growth of 8.5%*
  • Organic sales growth in every division and all four categories
  • Overheads, excluding logistics, were down 50 basis points in the quarter, on top of a 150 basis point decrease in the year ago period
  • Continued to deliver year-to-date value market share growth in toothpaste and manual toothbrushes

*Non-GAAP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 12:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
07:19aColgate-Palmolive's Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall as Net Sales Rise; Fiscal 2023 Net Sales ..
MT
07:18aColgate Palmolive : 4Q 2022 Prepared Management Remarks
PU
07:18aColgate Palmolive : 4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:17aEarnings Flash (CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $4.63B, vs. Street Est..
MT
07:14aColgate-palmolive : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58aEarnings Flash (CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Reports Q4 EPS $0.77, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
06:56aColgate Announces 4th Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
06:23aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stock Gains Capped Ahead of U.S. Infl..
DJ
06:17aMarketmind: Chipped
RE
01/24Colgate-Palmolive India arm posts surprise drop in Q3 profit on costs, dull demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 936 M - -
Net income 2022 2 425 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 63 084 M 63 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 75,53 $
Average target price 81,95 $
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Shotts Senior Vice President-Finance
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.83%63 084
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.87%332 993
UNILEVER PLC-3.31%126 411
ESTEE LAUDER10.12%97 488
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.39%75 558
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.57%27 063