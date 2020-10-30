Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Colgate-Palmolive Company    CL

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colgate Palmolive : Appoints Stanley J. Sutula as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Henning Jakobsen to Retire December 31, 2020

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) announced today the appointment of Stanley J. Sutula, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., to succeed Henning Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 9, 2020. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Jakobsen will assume the role of Senior Vice President until his retirement date, December 31, 2020.

Mr. Sutula has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Pitney Bowes Inc. since February 2017 and previously spent 28 years at IBM Corporation. He is a skilled and experienced executive with an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning and operations, tax, strategic planning and risk management. While at Pitney Bowes, Mr. Sutula championed the use of technology and data analytics within the finance organization, which in turn, helped deliver three consecutive years of constant-currency revenue growth. His tenure at IBM included financial management roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in service as IBM’s Vice President and Controller. At IBM, he led large, global, corporate and business unit teams and honed his extensive background in finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, audit, risk and compliance. Mr. Sutula graduated from Northeastern University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management. He went on to receive a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business in 1995.

Mr. Jakobsen, who has served as Colgate’s Chief Financial Officer since May 2018, was previously Vice President and Corporate Controller from October 2017 to May 2018. He first joined Colgate in 1989 and has held key financial positions for the Company's European and North American business units, as well as General Manager assignments in Africa and Europe. From 2006 to 2011 he left Colgate to become Chief Financial Officer of Chr. Hansen, a Denmark-based multinational bioscience organization, before returning in 2011.

Noel Wallace, Colgate’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Colgate is deeply grateful for Henning’s business and financial leadership as CFO and throughout his leadership career at Colgate. We have benefited from his broad international business knowledge and financial acumen. We look forward to Stan’s leadership as CFO, as he brings deep technical expertise from his proven track record leading finance and shaping business strategy at Pitney Bowes, and his many years at IBM.”

***

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom’s of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver sustainable profitable growth and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people’s lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate’s global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
08:06aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Appoints Stanley J. Sutula as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:04aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07:02aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/27COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/22COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/19COLGATE-PALMOLIVE WEBCASTS 2020 THIR : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
10/16COLGATE-PALMOLIVE WEBCASTS 2020 THIR : 30 a.m. ET
BU
09/18COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Does "Fights" Mean "Prevents"?
AQ
09/11COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 050 M - -
Net income 2020 2 588 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 65 737 M 65 737 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 82,05 $
Last Close Price 76,67 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Rich Cuprys Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.37%65 737
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.14%341 119
UNILEVER N.V.-4.26%149 925
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.8.04%80 600
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.31%66 980
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC11.80%62 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group