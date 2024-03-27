On March 27, 2024, Colgate-Palmolive Company announced that it has received a shareholder proposal from Kenneth Steiner requesting Board adopt an enduring policy and amend the governing documents as necessary in order that 2 separate people hold the office of the Chairman and the office of the CEO. In addition, the board has recommended shareholders to vote against this proposal at the 2024 Annual Meeting to be held on May 10, 2024.