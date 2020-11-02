Colgate Palmolive : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Table 4
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)
Operating Activities
Net income including noncontrolling interests
Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash Stock-based compensation expense
Deferred income taxes
Voluntary benefit plan contributions Cash effects of changes in:
Receivables Inventories
Accounts payable and other accruals Other non-current assets and liabilities
Net cash provided by operations
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
Purchases of marketable securities and investments Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
Net cash used in investing activities
Financing Activities
Principal payments on debt Proceeds from issuance of debt Dividends paid
Purchases of treasury shares
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
Purchases of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2020
2019
$
2,168 $ 1,845
400 386
(66) 11
85 83
(124) 79
- (113)
62 (65)
(214) (69)
468 (52)
(23) 58
2,756 2,163
(249) (226)
(109) (152)
42 14
(352) (1,711)
(668) (2,075)
(3,269) (4,184)
2,500
6,008
(1,162) (1,140)
(578) (1,024)
640 (99)
490 -
(1,968) 150
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)
Net cash provided by operations
Less: Capital expenditures
Free cash flow before dividends
(14) (16)
106 222
883 726
$
989 $ 948
$
2,756 $ 2,163
(249) (226)
$
2,507 $ 1,937
Income taxes paid
$
606 $ 669