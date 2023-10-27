Table 4

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

2023

2022

Operating Activities

Net income including noncontrolling interests

$

1,695

$

1,924

Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:

Depreciation and amortization

417

410

ERISA litigation matter

267

-

Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash

(17)

51

Stock-based compensation expense

97

105

Gain on sale of land

-

(47)

Deferred income taxes

(109)

(13)

Cash effects of changes in:

Receivables

(62)

(171)

Inventories

150

(422)

Accounts payable and other accruals

168

9

Other non-current assets and liabilities

3

37

Net cash provided by (used in) operations

2,609

1,883

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(508)

(475)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(324)

(239)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments

264

55

Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired

-

(817)

Proceeds from sale of land

-

47

Other investing activities

(31)

1

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(599)

(1,428)

Financing Activities

Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net Principal payments on debt

Proceeds from issuance of debt Dividends paid

Purchases of treasury shares

Proceeds from exercise of stock options Other financing activities

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

  1. (56)
  1. (2)
    1,4971,513

(1,243)(1,206)

  1. (895)

325398

  1. (38)

(1,801)(286)

(33)

(63)

176

106

775

832

$

951

$

938

Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)

Net cash provided by operations

$

2,609

$

1,883

Less: Capital expenditures

(508)

(475)

Free cash flow before dividends

$

2,101

$

1,408

Income taxes paid

$

726

$

690

Interest paid

$

243

$

104

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 27 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 18:54:34 UTC.