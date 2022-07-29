Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-07-29 am EDT
77.87 USD   -1.67%
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colgate Palmolive : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

07/29/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table 4

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net income including noncontrolling interests

$

1,242

$

1,469

Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:

Depreciation and amortization

276

274

Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash

73

(15)

Stock-based compensation expense

45

58

Deferred income taxes

(16)

(65)

Cash effects of changes in:

Receivables

(191)

(188)

Inventories

(332)

(39)

Accounts payable and other accruals

(167)

(254)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(16)

(15)

Net cash provided by (used in) operations

914

1,225

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(300)

(237)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(126)

(80)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments

35

46

Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired

(90)

-

Other investing activities

(1)

(18)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(482)

(289)

Financing Activities

Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net Proceeds from issuance of debt

Dividends paid

Purchases of treasury shares

Proceeds from exercise of stock options Other

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

988

451

14

25

  1. (796)
  1. (713)

236151

  1. (2)
  1. (884)

(21)

(3)

26

49

832

888

$

858

$

937

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)

Net cash provided by operations

$

914

$

1,225

Less: Capital expenditures

(300)

(237)

Free cash flow before dividends

$

614

$

988

Income taxes paid

$

477

$

542

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months End..
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes for the Six Months Ended ..
PU
08:21aManagement's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08:08aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:19aColgate-Palmolive Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Profit, Higher Net Sales; Provides Outlook
MT
07:08aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : 2Q 2022 Prepared Management Remarks
PU
07:07aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aColgate-Palmolive Company Names Stephan Habif Chief Technology Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 832 M - -
Net income 2022 2 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 66 357 M 66 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 79,19 $
Average target price 81,40 $
Spread / Average Target 2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Shotts Senior Vice President-Finance
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.71%66 357
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.49%355 240
UNILEVER PLC0.68%122 544
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-26.72%96 945
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.02%77 307
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.30%56 293