Colgate Palmolive : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Table 4
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
1,242
$
1,469
Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
276
274
Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash
73
(15)
Stock-based compensation expense
45
58
Deferred income taxes
(16)
(65)
Cash effects of changes in:
Receivables
(191)
(188)
Inventories
(332)
(39)
Accounts payable and other accruals
(167)
(254)
Other non-current assets and liabilities
(16)
(15)
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
914
1,225
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(300)
(237)
Purchases of marketable securities and investments
(126)
(80)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments
35
46
Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired
(90)
-
Other investing activities
(1)
(18)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(482)
(289)
Financing Activities
Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net Proceeds from issuance of debt
Dividends paid
Purchases of treasury shares
Proceeds from exercise of stock options Other
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
(796)
(713)
236
151
(2)
(884)
(21)
(3)
26
49
832
888
$
858
$
937
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)
Net cash provided by operations
$
914
$
1,225
Less: Capital expenditures
(300)
(237)
Free cash flow before dividends
$
614
$
988
Income taxes paid
$
477
$
542
Disclaimer
Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Sales 2022
17 832 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 464 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
6 868 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
27,2x
Yield 2022
2,38%
Capitalization
66 357 M
66 357 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
4,11x
EV / Sales 2023
3,99x
Nbr of Employees
33 800
Free-Float
57,1%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
79,19 $
Average target price
81,40 $
Spread / Average Target
2,79%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.