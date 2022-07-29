Colgate Palmolive : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Financing Activities

Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net Proceeds from issuance of debt

Dividends paid

Purchases of treasury shares

Proceeds from exercise of stock options Other

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period