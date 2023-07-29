Colgate Palmolive : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Table 4
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
948
$
1,242
Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
273
276
ERISA litigation matter
267
-
Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash
(8)
73
Stock-based compensation expense
37
45
Deferred income taxes
(156)
(16)
Cash effects of changes in:
Receivables
(112)
(191)
Inventories
54
(332)
Accounts payable and other accruals
153
(167)
Other non-current assets and liabilities
1
(16)
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
1,457
914
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(347)
(300)
Purchases of marketable securities and investments
(225)
(126)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments
146
35
Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(90)
Other investing activities
(12)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(438)
(482)
Financing Activities
Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net Principal payments on debt
Proceeds from issuance of debt Dividends paid
Purchases of treasury shares
Proceeds from exercise of stock options Other financing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
988
-
1,49714
(814)
(791)
259236
(18)
(385)
(20)
(21)
44
26
775
832
$
819
$
858
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)
Net cash provided by operations
$
1,457
$
914
Less: Capital expenditures
(347)
(300)
Free cash flow before dividends
$
1,110
$
614
Income taxes paid
$
450
$
477
Interest paid
$
129
$
65
Colgate-Palmolive Company is one of the worldwide leaders in the manufacturing and marketing of cleaning and hygiene products. The group also products and sells pet food (dogs and cats). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- hygiene and cleaning products (77.1%): oral hygiene (toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, etc.; Colgate brand), body care (soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, shaving products, etc.; Palmolive, Speed Stick, Softsoap, etc.), household care, and linen care (dishwashing liquids, detergents, stain removers, fabric softeners, bleach, etc.; Palmolive, Ajax, Soupline, Suavitel, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (27.1%), Latin America (28.3%), Asia/Pacific (19.5%), Europe (17.5%), Africa and Eurasia (7.6%) ;
- cat and dog foods (22.9%; Hill's): world leader.