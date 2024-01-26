Colgate-Palmolive: EPS up 9% in Q4

January 26, 2024 at 07:52 am EST Share

Colgate-Palmolive today published its results for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2023.



Net sales rose by 8.5% to 19.457 billion for the full year 2023. GAAP EPS increased by 30% to $2.77 (vs. $2.13 for full-year 2022). Core EPS increased by 9% to $3.23 (versus $2.97 in full-year 2022).



In Q4 2023, net sales grew by 7.0% to $4.950 billion. GAAP EPS increased to $0.87 (vs. $0.01 in Q4 2022). Core EPS increased by 13% to $0.87.



GAAP gross profit margin and core gross profit margin both increased by 400 basis points to 59.6%.



Colgate's leadership in toothpaste was maintained with a year-to-date global market share of 41.1%.

In manual toothbrushes global market share was maintained at 31.5% year-to-date.



Noel Wallace, Chairman of the Board, commented: 'We are pleased to have ended the year with another quarter of strong results, including net and organic sales growth of 7.0%, improved organic volume performance, gross and operating profit margin expansion, and double-digit earnings per share growth'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.