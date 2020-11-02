Log in
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colgate Palmolive : Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

11/02/2020 | 01:25pm EST

Table 7

Sales

Change

Organic

As Reported

Organic

Trade

Foreign

Region

As Reported

Sales Change

Volume

Volume

Incentives

Exchange

Total Company(1)

4.0 %

6.5 %

5.5 %

3.5 %

3.0 %

(4.5)%

North America(1)

9.0 %

8.0 %

8.5 %

7.0 %

1.0 %

(0.5)%

Latin America

(6.0)%

8.5 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

8.0 %

(14.5)%

Europe(1)

11.5 %

2.5 %

12.0 %

3.0 %

(0.5)%

- %

Asia Pacific

(2.5)%

(1.0)%

(3.0)%

(3.0)%

2.0 %

(1.5)%

Africa/Eurasia(1)

0.5 %

7.5 %

5.5 %

4.0 %

3.5 %

(8.5)%

Total CP Products(1)

2.0 %

5.5 %

4.5 %

2.5 %

3.0 %

(5.5)%

Hill's

13.5 %

14.5 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

4.5 %

(1.0)%

Emerging Markets(2)

(4.5)%

4.5 %

(0.5)%

(0.5)%

5.0 %

(9.0)%

Developed Markets(2)

12.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 %

7.5 %

1.5 %

- %

Notes:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

Pricing

Coupons

Consumer &

(1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of the Filorga skin health business, the joint venture in Nigeria and the Hello oral care business on as reported volume was 2.0% for Total Company and 1.5%, 9.0%, 1.5% and 2.0% for North America, Europe, Africa/Eurasia and Total CP Products, respectively.

(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe. The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of the Filorga skin health business, the joint venture in Nigeria and the Hello oral care business on as reported volume was 0.0% for Emerging Markets and 3.0% for Developed Markets.

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 18:24:01 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 286 M - -
Net income 2020 2 672 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 67 640 M 67 640 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 83,05 $
Last Close Price 78,89 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Rich Cuprys Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY14.60%67 640
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY9.77%339 954
UNILEVER N.V.-5.23%148 403
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.6.35%79 343
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED7.75%65 300
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC10.95%62 679
