Colgate Palmolive : Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Table 7 Sales Change Organic As Reported Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company(1) 4.0 % 6.5 % 5.5 % 3.5 % 3.0 % (4.5)% North America(1) 9.0 % 8.0 % 8.5 % 7.0 % 1.0 % (0.5)% Latin America (6.0)% 8.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 8.0 % (14.5)% Europe(1) 11.5 % 2.5 % 12.0 % 3.0 % (0.5)% - % Asia Pacific (2.5)% (1.0)% (3.0)% (3.0)% 2.0 % (1.5)% Africa/Eurasia(1) 0.5 % 7.5 % 5.5 % 4.0 % 3.5 % (8.5)% Total CP Products(1) 2.0 % 5.5 % 4.5 % 2.5 % 3.0 % (5.5)% Hill's 13.5 % 14.5 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 4.5 % (1.0)% Emerging Markets(2) (4.5)% 4.5 % (0.5)% (0.5)% 5.0 % (9.0)% Developed Markets(2) 12.0 % 9.0 % 10.5 % 7.5 % 1.5 % - % Notes: Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

Pricing

Coupons

Consumer &

(1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of the Filorga skin health business, the joint venture in Nigeria and the Hello oral care business on as reported volume was 2.0% for Total Company and 1.5%, 9.0%, 1.5% and 2.0% for North America, Europe, Africa/Eurasia and Total CP Products, respectively.

(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe. The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of the Filorga skin health business, the joint venture in Nigeria and the Hello oral care business on as reported volume was 0.0% for Emerging Markets and 3.0% for Developed Markets.