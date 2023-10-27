Table 7
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022
(Unaudited)
COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE
Pricing
Coupons
Sales
Consumer &
Change
Organic
As Reported
Organic
Trade
Foreign
Region
As Reported
Sales Change
Volume(1)
Volume
Incentives
Exchange
Total Company
9.0 %
9.0 %
(0.5)%
(2.0)%
11.0 %
(1.5)%
North America
2.5 %
3.0 %
(6.0)%
(6.0)%
9.0 %
(0.5)%
Latin America
16.0 %
15.0 %
1.0 %
1.0 %
14.0 %
1.0 %
Europe
6.5 %
5.5 %
(4.5)%
(4.5)%
10.0 %
1.0 %
Asia Pacific
(2.0)%
2.5 %
(3.5)%
(3.5)%
6.0 %
(4.5)%
Africa/Eurasia
1.5 %
17.5 %
3.0 %
3.0 %
14.5 %
(16.0)%
Total CP Products
6.0 %
8.0 %
(2.5)%
(2.5)%
10.5 %
(2.0)%
Hill's
19.5 %
13.0 %
8.5 %
1.0 %
12.0 %
(1.0)%
Emerging Markets(2)
8.0 %
11.0 %
(0.5)%
(0.5)%
11.5 %
(3.0)%
Developed Markets
9.5 %
7.0 %
- %
(3.0)%
10.0 %
(0.5)%
Notes:
- The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 7.5% and 3.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
- Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.
