Table 7

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022

(Unaudited)

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

Pricing

Coupons

Sales

Consumer &

Change

Organic

As Reported

Organic

Trade

Foreign

Region

As Reported

Sales Change

Volume(1)

Volume

Incentives

Exchange

Total Company

9.0 %

9.0 %

(0.5)%

(2.0)%

11.0 %

(1.5)%

North America

2.5 %

3.0 %

(6.0)%

(6.0)%

9.0 %

(0.5)%

Latin America

16.0 %

15.0 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

14.0 %

1.0 %

Europe

6.5 %

5.5 %

(4.5)%

(4.5)%

10.0 %

1.0 %

Asia Pacific

(2.0)%

2.5 %

(3.5)%

(3.5)%

6.0 %

(4.5)%

Africa/Eurasia

1.5 %

17.5 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

14.5 %

(16.0)%

Total CP Products

6.0 %

8.0 %

(2.5)%

(2.5)%

10.5 %

(2.0)%

Hill's

19.5 %

13.0 %

8.5 %

1.0 %

12.0 %

(1.0)%

Emerging Markets(2)

8.0 %

11.0 %

(0.5)%

(0.5)%

11.5 %

(3.0)%

Developed Markets

9.5 %

7.0 %

- %

(3.0)%

10.0 %

(0.5)%

Notes:

  1. The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 7.5% and 3.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
  2. Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

