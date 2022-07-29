Colgate Palmolive : Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Table 7
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coupons
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
Consumer &
|
|
|
Change
|
Organic
|
As Reported
|
Organic
|
Trade
|
Foreign
|
Region
|
As Reported
|
Sales Change
|
Volume
|
Volume
|
Incentives
|
Exchange
|
Total Company
|
3.0 %
|
6.5 %
|
(0.5)%
|
(0.5)%
|
7.0 %
|
(3.5)%
|
North America
|
3.0 %
|
3.0 %
|
2.0 %
|
2.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
- %
|
Latin America
|
9.0 %
|
9.5 %
|
(1.5)%
|
(1.5)%
|
11.0 %
|
(0.5)%
|
Europe
|
(9.5)%
|
(1.5)%
|
(4.0)%
|
(4.0)%
|
2.5 %
|
(8.0)%
|
Asia Pacific
|
0.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
(0.5)%
|
(0.5)%
|
5.0 %
|
(4.0)%
|
Africa/Eurasia
|
(3.0)%
|
6.5 %
|
(11.5)%
|
(11.5)%
|
18.0 %
|
(9.5)%
|
Total CP Products
|
1.0 %
|
4.5 %
|
(1.5)%
|
(1.5)%
|
6.0 %
|
(3.5)%
|
Hill's
|
12.5 %
|
15.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
11.0 %
|
(3.0)%
|
Emerging Markets(1)
|
3.5 %
|
7.0 %
|
(3.0)%
|
(3.0)%
|
10.0 %
|
(3.5)%
|
Developed Markets
|
3.0 %
|
6.0 %
|
1.5 %
|
1.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
(3.0)%
Note:
(1) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.
Disclaimer
Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:12 UTC.