Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-07-29 am EDT
77.73 USD   -1.85%
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colgate Palmolive : Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

07/29/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table 7

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

Pricing

Coupons

Sales

Consumer &

Change

Organic

As Reported

Organic

Trade

Foreign

Region

As Reported

Sales Change

Volume

Volume

Incentives

Exchange

Total Company

3.0 %

6.5 %

(0.5)%

(0.5)%

7.0 %

(3.5)%

North America

3.0 %

3.0 %

2.0 %

2.0 %

1.0 %

- %

Latin America

9.0 %

9.5 %

(1.5)%

(1.5)%

11.0 %

(0.5)%

Europe

(9.5)%

(1.5)%

(4.0)%

(4.0)%

2.5 %

(8.0)%

Asia Pacific

0.5 %

4.5 %

(0.5)%

(0.5)%

5.0 %

(4.0)%

Africa/Eurasia

(3.0)%

6.5 %

(11.5)%

(11.5)%

18.0 %

(9.5)%

Total CP Products

1.0 %

4.5 %

(1.5)%

(1.5)%

6.0 %

(3.5)%

Hill's

12.5 %

15.5 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

11.0 %

(3.0)%

Emerging Markets(1)

3.5 %

7.0 %

(3.0)%

(3.0)%

10.0 %

(3.5)%

Developed Markets

3.0 %

6.0 %

1.5 %

1.5 %

4.5 %

(3.0)%

Note:

(1) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months End..
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes for the Six Months Ended ..
PU
08:21aManagement's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08:08aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:19aColgate-Palmolive Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Profit, Higher Net Sales; Provides Outlook
MT
07:08aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : 2Q 2022 Prepared Management Remarks
PU
07:07aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aColgate-Palmolive Company Names Stephan Habif Chief Technology Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 832 M - -
Net income 2022 2 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 66 357 M 66 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 79,19 $
Average target price 81,40 $
Spread / Average Target 2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Shotts Senior Vice President-Finance
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.71%66 357
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.49%355 240
UNILEVER PLC0.68%122 544
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-26.72%96 945
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.02%77 307
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.30%56 293