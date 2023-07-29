Table 7

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022

(Unaudited)

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

Pricing

Coupons

Sales

Consumer &

Change

Organic

As Reported

Organic

Trade

Foreign

Region

As Reported

Sales Change

Volume(1)

Volume

Incentives

Exchange

Total Company

8.0 %

9.0 %

(1.0)%

(2.5)%

11.5 %

(2.5)%

North America

2.5 %

3.0 %

(7.0)%

(7.0)%

10.0 %

(0.5)%

Latin America

14.0 %

15.0 %

(1.5)%

(1.5)%

16.5 %

(1.0)%

Europe

2.5 %

5.0 %

(5.0)%

(5.0)%

10.0 %

(2.5)%

Asia Pacific

(1.5)%

5.0 %

(1.0)%

(1.0)%

6.0 %

(6.5)%

Africa/Eurasia

6.5 %

18.5 %

2.5 %

2.5 %

16.0 %

(12.0)%

Total CP Products

5.5 %

8.0 %

(3.5)%

(3.5)%

11.5 %

(2.5)%

Hill's

19.0 %

12.0 %

8.0 %

(0.5)%

12.5 %

(1.5)%

Emerging Markets(2)

7.5 %

11.5 %

(1.5)%

(1.5)%

13.0 %

(4.0)%

Developed Markets

8.0 %

6.5 %

(0.5)%

(3.5)%

10.0 %

(1.5)%

Notes:

  1. The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 8.5% and 3.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
  2. Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 00:28:07 UTC.