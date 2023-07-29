Table 7
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022
(Unaudited)
COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE
Pricing
Coupons
Sales
Consumer &
Change
Organic
As Reported
Organic
Trade
Foreign
Region
As Reported
Sales Change
Volume(1)
Volume
Incentives
Exchange
Total Company
8.0 %
9.0 %
(1.0)%
(2.5)%
11.5 %
(2.5)%
North America
2.5 %
3.0 %
(7.0)%
(7.0)%
10.0 %
(0.5)%
Latin America
14.0 %
15.0 %
(1.5)%
(1.5)%
16.5 %
(1.0)%
Europe
2.5 %
5.0 %
(5.0)%
(5.0)%
10.0 %
(2.5)%
Asia Pacific
(1.5)%
5.0 %
(1.0)%
(1.0)%
6.0 %
(6.5)%
Africa/Eurasia
6.5 %
18.5 %
2.5 %
2.5 %
16.0 %
(12.0)%
Total CP Products
5.5 %
8.0 %
(3.5)%
(3.5)%
11.5 %
(2.5)%
Hill's
19.0 %
12.0 %
8.0 %
(0.5)%
12.5 %
(1.5)%
Emerging Markets(2)
7.5 %
11.5 %
(1.5)%
(1.5)%
13.0 %
(4.0)%
Developed Markets
8.0 %
6.5 %
(0.5)%
(3.5)%
10.0 %
(1.5)%
Notes:
- The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 8.5% and 3.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
- Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.
