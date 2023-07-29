Table 6
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022
(Unaudited)
COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE
Pricing
Coupons
Sales
Consumer &
Change
Organic
As Reported
Organic
Trade
Foreign
Region
As Reported
Sales Change
Volume(1)
Volume
Incentives
Exchange
Total Company
7.5 %
8.0 %
(1.5)%
(3.0)%
11.0 %
(2.0)%
North America
1.5 %
2.0 %
(7.0)%
(7.0)%
9.0 %
(0.5)%
Latin America
15.5 %
16.0 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
15.5 %
(0.5)%
Europe
6.0 %
5.5 %
(6.5)%
(6.5)%
12.0 %
0.5 %
Asia Pacific
(4.5)%
1.0 %
(4.5)%
(4.5)%
5.5 %
(5.5)%
Africa/Eurasia
4.5 %
20.5 %
10.5 %
10.5 %
10.0 %
(16.0)%
Total CP Products
5.5 %
7.5 %
(3.0)%
(3.0)%
10.5 %
(2.0)%
Hill's
16.0 %
10.5 %
4.0 %
(3.0)%
13.5 %
(1.5)%
Emerging Markets(2)
7.0 %
11.0 %
(1.0)%
(1.0)%
12.0 %
(4.0)%
Developed Markets
8.0 %
6.0 %
(2.5)%
(5.0)%
11.0 %
(0.5)%
Notes:
- The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 7.0% and 2.5% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
- Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.
