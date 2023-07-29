Table 6

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022

(Unaudited)

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

Pricing

Coupons

Sales

Consumer &

Change

Organic

As Reported

Organic

Trade

Foreign

Region

As Reported

Sales Change

Volume(1)

Volume

Incentives

Exchange

Total Company

7.5 %

8.0 %

(1.5)%

(3.0)%

11.0 %

(2.0)%

North America

1.5 %

2.0 %

(7.0)%

(7.0)%

9.0 %

(0.5)%

Latin America

15.5 %

16.0 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

15.5 %

(0.5)%

Europe

6.0 %

5.5 %

(6.5)%

(6.5)%

12.0 %

0.5 %

Asia Pacific

(4.5)%

1.0 %

(4.5)%

(4.5)%

5.5 %

(5.5)%

Africa/Eurasia

4.5 %

20.5 %

10.5 %

10.5 %

10.0 %

(16.0)%

Total CP Products

5.5 %

7.5 %

(3.0)%

(3.0)%

10.5 %

(2.0)%

Hill's

16.0 %

10.5 %

4.0 %

(3.0)%

13.5 %

(1.5)%

Emerging Markets(2)

7.0 %

11.0 %

(1.0)%

(1.0)%

12.0 %

(4.0)%

Developed Markets

8.0 %

6.0 %

(2.5)%

(5.0)%

11.0 %

(0.5)%

Notes:

  1. The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 7.0% and 2.5% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
  2. Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

