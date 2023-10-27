Table 6
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022
(Unaudited)
COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE
Pricing
Coupons
Sales
Consumer &
Change
Organic
As Reported
Organic
Trade
Foreign
Region
As Reported
Sales Change
Volume(1)
Volume
Incentives
Exchange
Total Company
10.5 %
9.0 %
0.5 %
(0.5)%
9.5 %
0.5 %
North America
3.5 %
3.5 %
(4.0)%
(4.0)%
7.5 %
- %
Latin America
20.0 %
15.0 %
5.5 %
5.5 %
9.5 %
5.0 %
Europe
14.5 %
7.0 %
(4.0)%
(4.0)%
11.0 %
7.5 %
Asia Pacific
(4.0)%
(1.5)%
(7.0)%
(7.0)%
5.5 %
(2.5)%
Africa/Eurasia
(7.5)%
15.5 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
11.5 %
(23.0)%
Total CP Products
7.5 %
7.5 %
(1.0)%
(1.0)%
8.5 %
- %
Hill's
21.5 %
15.0 %
9.0 %
3.0 %
12.0 %
0.5 %
Emerging Markets(2)
8.5 %
10.0 %
1.0 %
1.0 %
9.0 %
(1.5)%
Developed Markets
12.0 %
8.0 %
0.5 %
(1.5)%
9.5 %
2.0 %
Notes:
- The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.0%, 6.0% and 2.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.
- Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.
