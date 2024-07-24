COLGATE-PALMOLIVE : Jefferies downgrades its recommendation

Jefferies downgrades its advice on Colgate-Palmolive from 'buy' to 'hold', with a price target lowered by 8% to $95, in a note on the consumer staples group and its peer Procter & Gamble, also downgraded to 'hold'.



Personal care and household products (HPC) have outperformed since the start of the year thanks to solid fundamentals, but the broker points out that P&G and Colgate shares are trading at premiums to consumer staples (XLP).



According to Jefferies, the market is paying for better revenue growth and margin expansion, expectations which it sees at risk 'as consumption slows, demand elasticity weakens and price effects fade'.



