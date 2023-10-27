Table 9
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Gross Profit
2023
2022
Gross profit, GAAP
$
8,376
$
7,674
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
1
-
Gross profit, non-GAAP
$
8,377
$
7,674
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
2023
2022
Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP
$
5,348
$
4,932
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(2)
(4)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP
$
5,346
$
4,928
Basis Point
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales
2023
2022
Change
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP
36.9 %
37.0 %
(10)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
- %
(0.1)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP
36.9 %
36.9 %
-
Other (Income) Expense, Net
2023
2022
Other (income) expense, net, GAAP
$
116
$
51
Product recall costs
(25)
-
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(22)
(75)
Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific
-
47
Acquisition-related costs
-
(17)
Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP
$
69
$
6
Operating Profit
2023
2022
% Change
Operating profit, GAAP
$
2,912
$
2,691
8 %
Product recall costs
25
-
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
25
79
Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific
-
(47)
Acquisition-related costs
-
17
Operating profit, non-GAAP
$
2,962
$
2,740
8 %
Basis Point
Operating Profit Margin
2023
2022
Change
Operating profit margin, GAAP
20.1 %
20.2 %
(10)
Product recall costs
0.2 %
- %
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
0.1 %
0.6 %
Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific
- %
(0.4)%
Acquisition-related costs
- %
0.1 %
Operating profit margin, non-GAAP
20.4 %
20.5 %
(10)
Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs
2023
2022
Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP
$
338
$
65
ERISA litigation matter
(267)
-
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(4)
(13)
Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP
$
67
$
52
2023
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
2,404
$
709
$
1,695
$
113
$
1,582
29.5 %
$
1.90
ERISA litigation matter
267
55
212
-
212
(0.9)%
0.26
Foreign tax matter
-
(126)
126
-
126
(4.7)%
0.15
2022 Global Productivity
Initiative
29
5
24
1
23
(0.1)%
0.03
Product recall costs
25
6
19
-
19
- %
0.02
Non-GAAP
$
2,725
$
649
$
2,076
$
114
$
1,962
23.8 %
$
2.36
2022
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
2,528
$
604
$
1,924
$
144
$
1,780
23.9 %
$
2.12
2022 Global Productivity
92
19
73
1
72
(0.1)%
0.08
Initiative
Gain on the sale of land in Asia
(47)
(11)
(36)
(21)
(15)
- %
(0.02)
Pacific
Acquisition-related costs
17
2
15
-
15
(0.1)%
0.02
Non-GAAP
$
2,590
$
614
$
1,976
$
124
$
1,852
23.7 %
$
2.20
The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.
Notes:
- The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
- The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.
