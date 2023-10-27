Table 9

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Gross Profit

2023

2022

Gross profit, GAAP

$

8,376

$

7,674

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

1

-

Gross profit, non-GAAP

$

8,377

$

7,674

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

2023

2022

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

$

5,348

$

4,932

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(2)

(4)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

$

5,346

$

4,928

Basis Point

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales

2023

2022

Change

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP

36.9 %

37.0 %

(10)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

- %

(0.1)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP

36.9 %

36.9 %

-

Other (Income) Expense, Net

2023

2022

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

$

116

$

51

Product recall costs

(25)

-

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(22)

(75)

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

-

47

Acquisition-related costs

-

(17)

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

$

69

$

6

Operating Profit

2023

2022

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

$

2,912

$

2,691

8 %

Product recall costs

25

-

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

25

79

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

-

(47)

Acquisition-related costs

-

17

Operating profit, non-GAAP

$

2,962

$

2,740

8 %

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

2023

2022

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

20.1 %

20.2 %

(10)

Product recall costs

0.2 %

- %

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

0.1 %

0.6 %

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

- %

(0.4)%

Acquisition-related costs

- %

0.1 %

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

20.4 %

20.5 %

(10)

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

2023

2022

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP

$

338

$

65

ERISA litigation matter

(267)

-

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(4)

(13)

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

$

67

$

52

Table 9

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

2023

Net Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

Income

To

Effective

Diluted

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Before

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Income Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

2,404

$

709

$

1,695

$

113

$

1,582

29.5 %

$

1.90

ERISA litigation matter

267

55

212

-

212

(0.9)%

0.26

Foreign tax matter

-

(126)

126

-

126

(4.7)%

0.15

2022 Global Productivity

Initiative

29

5

24

1

23

(0.1)%

0.03

Product recall costs

25

6

19

-

19

- %

0.02

Non-GAAP

$

2,725

$

649

$

2,076

$

114

$

1,962

23.8 %

$

2.36

2022

Net Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

Income

To

Effective

Diluted

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Before

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Income Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

2,528

$

604

$

1,924

$

144

$

1,780

23.9 %

$

2.12

2022 Global Productivity

92

19

73

1

72

(0.1)%

0.08

Initiative

Gain on the sale of land in Asia

(47)

(11)

(36)

(21)

(15)

- %

(0.02)

Pacific

Acquisition-related costs

17

2

15

-

15

(0.1)%

0.02

Non-GAAP

$

2,590

$

614

$

1,976

$

124

$

1,852

23.7 %

$

2.20

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.

Notes:

  1. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  2. The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

