    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
01:27 2022-12-22 pm EST
78.36 USD   -0.80%
Colgate-Palmolive Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices & CDP for its Sustainability Efforts
BU
PTAB Reverses Obviousness Rejection Based On Overlapping Ranges And Affirms Double-Patenting Rejection With Terminal Disclaimer
AQ
Cybersecurity Breach Suits Raise Questions About Liability For Benefits Plans
AQ
Colgate-Palmolive Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices & CDP for its Sustainability Efforts

12/22/2022 | 12:58pm EST
 Company honored for a sixth consecutive year; again named to CDP’s Climate Change & Water Security A Lists

Colgate-Palmolive has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sixth consecutive year, as well as to CDP’s Climate Change and Water Security A Lists for the third year running. These achievements recognize Colgate’s ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership, sustainable business practices and transparency about its sustainability efforts.

Additionally, Colgate achieved one of the highest scores among the companies assessed in the Household & Personal Products industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which serves as the basis for the ESG Scores that power the iconic Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Colgate was also one of few companies to achieve a double “A” on CDP’s prestigious ranking, out of 10,000 companies scored.

Colgate’s sustainability efforts are guided by three key ambitions outlined in its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy – Driving Social Impact, Helping Millions of Homes and Preserving our Environment. For more information, view Colgate’s 2021 Sustainability & Social Impact Report.

“With the Colgate brand in more homes than any other, Colgate-Palmolive is uniquely positioned to help people live healthier, more sustainable lives,” said Ann Tracy, Colgate’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are deeply committed to innovation and sustainability progress, and another year of recognition by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and CDP’s A List further establishes Colgate’s leadership as we seek to create planet-friendly products and embed sustainability practices at every level of our business.”

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 908 M - -
Net income 2022 2 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 65 974 M 65 974 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 78,99 $
Average target price 80,25 $
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Shotts Senior Vice President-Finance
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.96%65 974
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.18%359 815
UNILEVER PLC7.08%129 127
ESTEE LAUDER-34.12%87 016
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.06%75 553
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.11%25 909