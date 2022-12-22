Colgate-Palmolive Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices & CDP for its Sustainability Efforts

Company honored for a sixth consecutive year; again named to CDP’s Climate Change & Water Security A Lists

Colgate-Palmolive has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sixth consecutive year, as well as to CDP’s Climate Change and Water Security A Lists for the third year running. These achievements recognize Colgate’s ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership, sustainable business practices and transparency about its sustainability efforts.

Additionally, Colgate achieved one of the highest scores among the companies assessed in the Household & Personal Products industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which serves as the basis for the ESG Scores that power the iconic Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Colgate was also one of few companies to achieve a double “A” on CDP’s prestigious ranking, out of 10,000 companies scored.

Colgate’s sustainability efforts are guided by three key ambitions outlined in its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy – Driving Social Impact, Helping Millions of Homes and Preserving our Environment. For more information, view Colgate’s 2021 Sustainability & Social Impact Report.

“With the Colgate brand in more homes than any other, Colgate-Palmolive is uniquely positioned to help people live healthier, more sustainable lives,” said Ann Tracy, Colgate’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are deeply committed to innovation and sustainability progress, and another year of recognition by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and CDP’s A List further establishes Colgate’s leadership as we seek to create planet-friendly products and embed sustainability practices at every level of our business.”

