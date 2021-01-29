Colgate Palmolive : Sees Single-Digit Growth in 2021

By Matt Grossman

Colgate-Palmolive Co. expects its revenue, profit and adjusted profit to grow at single-digit percentage rates in 2021 compared with last year, the company said Friday.

Net sales will finish 2021 4% to 7% higher year over year, the company forecast. Earnings per share will be higher by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage, and adjusted earnings will grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate, Colgate estimated.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet have been forecasting revenue of $17 billion in 2021, with adjusted earnings of $3.26 a share. Last year, the company's full-year revenue was $16.47 billion, with an adjusted profit of $3.06 a share.

