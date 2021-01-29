Log in
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 01/29 01:48:57 pm
79.7650 USD   +0.78%
07:37aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Q4 Profit, Sales Rise
MT
07:32aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Sees Single-Digit Growth in 2021
DJ
07:31aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Colgate Palmolive : Sees Single-Digit Growth in 2021

01/29/2021 | 07:32am EST
By Matt Grossman

Colgate-Palmolive Co. expects its revenue, profit and adjusted profit to grow at single-digit percentage rates in 2021 compared with last year, the company said Friday.

Net sales will finish 2021 4% to 7% higher year over year, the company forecast. Earnings per share will be higher by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage, and adjusted earnings will grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate, Colgate estimated.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet have been forecasting revenue of $17 billion in 2021, with adjusted earnings of $3.26 a share. Last year, the company's full-year revenue was $16.47 billion, with an adjusted profit of $3.06 a share.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0731ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 312 M - -
Net income 2020 2 676 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 67 845 M 67 845 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 84,73 $
Last Close Price 79,15 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Rich Cuprys Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.44%67 845
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.31%321 008
UNILEVER PLC-1.57%155 645
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-11.40%88 622
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.76%74 204
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.70%61 623
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.