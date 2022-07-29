Colgate Palmolive : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Table 9

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

2022 Net Income Provision Net Income Less: Income Attributable Income To Effective Diluted For Including Attributable to Colgate- Before Income Noncontrolling Noncontrolling Palmolive Income Earnings Income Taxes Taxes(1) Interests Inerests Company Tax Rate(2) Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 1,636 $ 394 $ 1,242 $ 80 $ 1,162 24.1 % $ 1.38 2022 Global Productivity 90 19 71 1 70 (0.2)% 0.08 Initiative Non-GAAP $ 1,726 $ 413 $ 1,313 $ 81 $ 1,232 23.9 % $ 1.46 2021 Net Income Provision Net Income Less: Income Attributable Income To Effective Diluted For Including Attributable to Colgate- Before Income Noncontrolling Noncontrolling Palmolive Income Earnings Income Taxes Taxes(1) Interests Inerests Company Tax Rate(2) Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 1,910 $ 441 $ 1,469 $ 85 $ 1,384 23.1 % $ 1.63 Value-added tax matter in Brazil (26) (6) (20) - (20) - % (0.03) Non-GAAP $ 1,884 $ 435 $ 1,449 $ 85 $ 1,364 23.1 % $ 1.60

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.

Notes: