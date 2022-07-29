Colgate Palmolive : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Table 9
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
2022
2021
Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP
$
3,298
$
3,173
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(3)
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP
$
3,295
$
3,173
Other (Income) Expense, Net
2022
2021
Other (income) expense, net, GAAP
$
84
$
20
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(73)
-
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
-
26
Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP
$
11
$
46
Operating Profit
2022
2021
% Change
Operating profit, GAAP
$
1,744
$
2,000
(13)%
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
76
-
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
-
(26)
Operating profit, non-GAAP
$
1,820
$
1,974
(8)%
Basis Point
Operating Profit Margin
2022
2021
Change
Operating profit margin, GAAP
19.6 %
23.2 %
(360)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
0.9 %
- %
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
- %
(0.3)%
Operating profit margin, non-GAAP
20.5 %
22.9 %
(240)
Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs
2022
2021
Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP
$
50
$
36
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(14)
-
Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP
$
36
$
36
Table 9
Continued
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
2022
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Inerests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
1,636
$
394
$
1,242
$
80
$
1,162
24.1 %
$
1.38
2022 Global Productivity
90
19
71
1
70
(0.2)%
0.08
Initiative
Non-GAAP
$
1,726
$
413
$
1,313
$
81
$
1,232
23.9 %
$
1.46
2021
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Inerests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
1,910
$
441
$
1,469
$
85
$
1,384
23.1 %
$
1.63
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
(26)
(6)
(20)
-
(20)
- %
(0.03)
Non-GAAP
$
1,884
$
435
$
1,449
$
85
$
1,364
23.1 %
$
1.60
The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.
Notes:
The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.
