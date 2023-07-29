Table 9

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

2023

2022

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

$

3,526

$

3,298

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(2)

(3)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

$

3,524

$

3,295

Basis Point

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales

2023

2022

Change

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP

36.8 %

37.1 %

(30)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(0.1)%

- %

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP

36.7 %

37.1 %

(40)

Other (Income) Expense, Net

2023

2022

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

$

90

$

84

Product recall costs

(25)

-

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(21)

(73)

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

$

44

$

11

Operating Profit

2023

2022

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

$

1,883

$

1,744

8 %

Product recall costs

25

-

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

23

76

Operating profit, non-GAAP

$

1,931

$

1,820

6 %

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

2023

2022

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

19.6 %

19.6 %

-

Product recall costs

0.3 %

- %

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

0.2

%

0.9

%

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

20.1 %

20.5 %

(40)

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

2023

2022

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP

$

323

$

50

ERISA litigation matter

(267)

-

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(4)

(14)

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

$

52

$

36

Table 9

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

2023

Net Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

Income

To

Effective

Diluted

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Before

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Income Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

1,448

$

500

$

948

$

74

$

874

34.5 %

$

1.05

ERISA litigation matter

267

55

212

-

212

(2.2)%

0.25

Foreign tax matter

-

(126)

126

-

126

(7.3)%

0.15

2022 Global Productivity

Initiative

27

5

22

1

21

(0.1)%

0.03

Product recall costs

25

6

19

-

19

- %

0.02

Non-GAAP

$

1,767

$

440

$

1,327

$

75

$

1,252

24.9 %

$

1.50

2022

Net Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

Income

To

Effective

Diluted

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Before

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Income Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

1,636

$

394

$

1,242

$

80

$

1,162

24.1 %

$

1.38

2022 Global Productivity

90

19

71

1

70

(0.2)%

0.08

Initiative

Non-GAAP

$

1,726

$

413

$

1,313

$

81

$

1,232

23.9 %

$

1.46

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.

Notes:

  1. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  2. The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 00:28:08 UTC.