Table 9
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
2023
2022
Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP
$
3,526
$
3,298
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(2)
(3)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP
$
3,524
$
3,295
Basis Point
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales
2023
2022
Change
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP
36.8 %
37.1 %
(30)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(0.1)%
- %
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP
36.7 %
37.1 %
(40)
Other (Income) Expense, Net
2023
2022
Other (income) expense, net, GAAP
$
90
$
84
Product recall costs
(25)
-
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(21)
(73)
Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP
$
44
$
11
Operating Profit
2023
2022
% Change
Operating profit, GAAP
$
1,883
$
1,744
8 %
Product recall costs
25
-
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
23
76
Operating profit, non-GAAP
$
1,931
$
1,820
6 %
Basis Point
Operating Profit Margin
2023
2022
Change
Operating profit margin, GAAP
19.6 %
19.6 %
-
Product recall costs
0.3 %
- %
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
0.2
%
0.9
%
Operating profit margin, non-GAAP
20.1 %
20.5 %
(40)
Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs
2023
2022
Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP
$
323
$
50
ERISA litigation matter
(267)
-
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(4)
(14)
Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP
$
52
$
36
Table 9
Continued
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
2023
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
1,448
$
500
$
948
$
74
$
874
34.5 %
$
1.05
ERISA litigation matter
267
55
212
-
212
(2.2)%
0.25
Foreign tax matter
-
(126)
126
-
126
(7.3)%
0.15
2022 Global Productivity
Initiative
27
5
22
1
21
(0.1)%
0.03
Product recall costs
25
6
19
-
19
- %
0.02
Non-GAAP
$
1,767
$
440
$
1,327
$
75
$
1,252
24.9 %
$
1.50
2022
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
1,636
$
394
$
1,242
$
80
$
1,162
24.1 %
$
1.38
2022 Global Productivity
90
19
71
1
70
(0.2)%
0.08
Initiative
Non-GAAP
$
1,726
$
413
$
1,313
$
81
$
1,232
23.9 %
$
1.46
The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.
Notes:
- The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
- The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 00:28:08 UTC.