Colgate-Palmolive Company is one of the worldwide leaders in the manufacturing and marketing of cleaning and hygiene products. The group also products and sells pet food (dogs and cats). Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hygiene and cleaning products (77.1%): oral hygiene (toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, etc.; Colgate brand), body care (soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, shaving products, etc.; Palmolive, Speed Stick, Softsoap, etc.), household care, and linen care (dishwashing liquids, detergents, stain removers, fabric softeners, bleach, etc.; Palmolive, Ajax, Soupline, Suavitel, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (27.1%), Latin America (28.3%), Asia/Pacific (19.5%), Europe (17.5%), Africa and Eurasia (7.6%) ; - cat and dog foods (22.9%; Hill's): world leader.

Sector Personal Products