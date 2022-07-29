Colgate Palmolive : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
07/29/2022 | 09:30am EDT
Table 8
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
2022
2021
Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP
$
1,657
$
1,568
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(3)
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP
$
1,654
$
1,568
Basis Point
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales
2022
2021
Change
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP
37.0 %
36.8 %
20
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(0.1)%
- %
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP
36.9 %
36.8 %
10
Other (Income) Expense, Net
2022
2021
Other (income) expense, net, GAAP
$
13
$
(8)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(10)
-
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
-
26
Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP
$
3
$
18
Operating Profit
2022
2021
% Change
Operating profit, GAAP
$
884
$
996
(11)%
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
13
-
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
-
(26)
Operating profit, non-GAAP
$
897
$
970
(8)%
Basis Point
Operating Profit Margin
Operating profit margin, GAAP 2022 Global Productivity Initiative Value-added tax matter in Brazil Operating profit margin, non-GAAP
Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs
Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP 2022 Global Productivity Initiative
Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP
2022
2021
Change
19.7 %
23.4 %
(370)
0.3 %
- %
- %
(0.6)%
20.0 %
22.8 %
(280)
2022
2021
$
12
$
18
5
-
$
17
$
18
Table 8
Continued
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
2022
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Inerests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
841
$
202
$
639
$
36
$
603
24.0 %
$
0.72
2022 Global Productivity
8
2
6
1
5
- %
-
Initiative
Non-GAAP
$
849
$
204
$
645
$
37
$
608
24.0 %
$
0.72
2021
Net Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
Income
To
Effective
Diluted
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Before
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Income Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Inerests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
953
$
212
$
741
$
38
$
703
22.2 %
$
0.83
Value-added tax matter in Brazil
(26)
(6)
(20)
-
(20)
- %
(0.03)
Non-GAAP
$
927
$
206
$
721
$
38
$
683
22.2 %
$
0.80
The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes:
The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.
