COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
09:30aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
Colgate Palmolive : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

07/29/2022 | 09:30am EDT
Table 8

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

2022

2021

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

$

1,657

$

1,568

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(3)

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

$

1,654

$

1,568

Basis Point

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales

2022

2021

Change

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP

37.0 %

36.8 %

20

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(0.1)%

- %

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP

36.9 %

36.8 %

10

Other (Income) Expense, Net

2022

2021

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

$

13

$

(8)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(10)

-

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

-

26

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

$

3

$

18

Operating Profit

2022

2021

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

$

884

$

996

(11)%

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

13

-

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

-

(26)

Operating profit, non-GAAP

$

897

$

970

(8)%

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

Operating profit margin, GAAP 2022 Global Productivity Initiative Value-added tax matter in Brazil Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP 2022 Global Productivity Initiative

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

2022

2021

Change

19.7 %

23.4 %

(370)

0.3 %

- %

- %

(0.6)%

20.0 %

22.8 %

(280)

2022

2021

$

12

$

18

5

-

$

17

$

18

Table 8

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

2022

Net Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

Income

To

Effective

Diluted

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Before

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Income Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Inerests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

841

$

202

$

639

$

36

$

603

24.0 %

$

0.72

2022 Global Productivity

8

2

6

1

5

- %

-

Initiative

Non-GAAP

$

849

$

204

$

645

$

37

$

608

24.0 %

$

0.72

2021

Net Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

Income

To

Effective

Diluted

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Before

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Income Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Inerests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

953

$

212

$

741

$

38

$

703

22.2 %

$

0.83

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

(26)

(6)

(20)

-

(20)

- %

(0.03)

Non-GAAP

$

927

$

206

$

721

$

38

$

683

22.2 %

$

0.80

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes:

  1. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  2. The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
