Colgate Palmolive : Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

2022 Net Income Provision Net Income Less: Income Attributable Income To Effective Diluted For Including Attributable to Colgate- Before Income Noncontrolling Noncontrolling Palmolive Income Earnings Income Taxes Taxes(1) Interests Inerests Company Tax Rate(2) Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 841 $ 202 $ 639 $ 36 $ 603 24.0 % $ 0.72 2022 Global Productivity 8 2 6 1 5 - % - Initiative Non-GAAP $ 849 $ 204 $ 645 $ 37 $ 608 24.0 % $ 0.72 2021 Net Income Provision Net Income Less: Income Attributable Income To Effective Diluted For Including Attributable to Colgate- Before Income Noncontrolling Noncontrolling Palmolive Income Earnings Income Taxes Taxes(1) Interests Inerests Company Tax Rate(2) Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 953 $ 212 $ 741 $ 38 $ 703 22.2 % $ 0.83 Value-added tax matter in Brazil (26) (6) (20) - (20) - % (0.03) Non-GAAP $ 927 $ 206 $ 721 $ 38 $ 683 22.2 % $ 0.80

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. Notes: