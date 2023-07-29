Colgate Palmolive : Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Table 8
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Selling, General and Administrative
2023
2022
Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP
$
1,768
$
1,657
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(2)
(3)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP
$
1,766
$
1,654
Basis Point
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales
2023
2022
Change
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP
36.7 %
37.0 %
(30)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP
36.6 %
36.9 %
(30)
Other (Income) Expense, Net
2023
2022
Other (income) expense, net, GAAP
$
45
$
13
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(16)
(10)
Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP
$
29
$
3
Operating Profit
2023
2022
% Change
Operating profit, GAAP
$
974
$
884
10 %
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
18
13
Operating profit, non-GAAP
$
992
$
897
11 %
Basis Point
Operating Profit Margin
2023
2022
Change
Operating profit margin, GAAP
20.2 %
19.7 %
50
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
0.4
%
0.3 %
Operating profit margin, non-GAAP
20.6 %
20.0 %
60
Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs
2023
2022
Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP
$
29
$
12
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(3)
5
Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP
$
26
$
17
Table 8
Continued
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
2023
Net Income
Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
To
Effective
Diluted
Before
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Income
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
887
$
353
$
534
$
32
$
502
39.8 %
$
0.60
Foreign tax matter
-
(126)
126
-
126
(14.2)%
0.15
2022 Global Productivity
21
4
17
1
16
(0.2)%
0.02
Initiative
Non-GAAP
$
908
$
231
$
677
$
33
$
644
25.4 %
$
0.77
2022
Net Income
Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
To
Effective
Diluted
Before
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Income
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
841
$
202
$
639
$
36
$
603
24.0 %
$
0.72
2022 Global Productivity
Initiative
8
2
6
1
5
- %
-
Non-GAAP
$
849
$
204
$
645
$
37
$
608
24.0 %
$
0.72
The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.
Notes:
The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.
