Table 8

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative

2023

2022

Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

$

1,768

$

1,657

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(2)

(3)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

$

1,766

$

1,654

Basis Point

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales

2023

2022

Change

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP

36.7 %

37.0 %

(30)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP

36.6 %

36.9 %

(30)

Other (Income) Expense, Net

2023

2022

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

$

45

$

13

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(16)

(10)

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

$

29

$

3

Operating Profit

2023

2022

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

$

974

$

884

10 %

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

18

13

Operating profit, non-GAAP

$

992

$

897

11 %

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

2023

2022

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

20.2 %

19.7 %

50

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

0.4

%

0.3 %

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

20.6 %

20.0 %

60

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

2023

2022

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP

$

29

$

12

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(3)

5

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

$

26

$

17

2023

Net Income

Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

To

Effective

Diluted

Before

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Income

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

887

$

353

$

534

$

32

$

502

39.8 %

$

0.60

Foreign tax matter

-

(126)

126

-

126

(14.2)%

0.15

2022 Global Productivity

21

4

17

1

16

(0.2)%

0.02

Initiative

Non-GAAP

$

908

$

231

$

677

$

33

$

644

25.4 %

$

0.77

2022

Net Income

Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

To

Effective

Diluted

Before

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Income

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

841

$

202

$

639

$

36

$

603

24.0 %

$

0.72

2022 Global Productivity

Initiative

8

2

6

1

5

- %

-

Non-GAAP

$

849

$

204

$

645

$

37

$

608

24.0 %

$

0.72

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.

Notes:

  1. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  2. The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

