Colgate Palmolive : Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Table 8

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Gross Profit Gross profit, GAAP

Global Growth and Efficiency Program Gross profit, non-GAAP

Gross Profit Margin Gross profit margin, GAAP

Global Growth and Efficiency Program Gross profit margin, non-GAAP

2020

$

2,540 -

$

2,540

2020

61.2 % - % 61.2 %

2019

$ 2,316 1 $ 2,317

2019

59.0 % - % 59.0 %

Basis Point

Change

220

220

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP Global Growth and Efficiency Program (1)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAPSelling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP Global Growth and Efficiency Program

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP

2020

$

1,518 3

$

1,521

2020

36.6 % - % 36.6 %

2019

$ 1,429

(28) $ 1,401

2019

36.4 % (0.7)% 35.7 %

Basis Point

Change

20

90

Other (Income) Expense, Net

2020

2019

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 4 $ 31

Global Growth and Efficiency Program (1) 13 3

Acquisition-related costs - (18)Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

$

17

$

16

Operating Profit Operating profit, GAAP

Global Growth and Efficiency Program (1) Acquisition-related costs

Operating profit, non-GAAP

Operating Profit Margin Operating profit margin, GAAP

Global Growth and Efficiency Program (1) Acquisition-related costs

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

2020

2019

$

1,018

(16) 26

- 18

$

1,002

2020

24.5 % (0.4)% - % 24.1 %

$ 856

$

900

2019

21.8 % 0.7 % 0.4 %

22.9

%

% Change

19 %

11 %

Basis Point

Change

270

120

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP Global Growth and Efficiency Program

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

2020

$

15 -

$

15

2019

$

27 (1)

$

26

2020

Net IncomeIncome Before Income TaxesProvision For Income Taxes(2)

Including Noncontrolling

Net Income Attributable To Colgate-Palmolive

Effective

Interests

Company

Income Tax Rate(3)Diluted Earnings Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

967

$

222

$

745

$

698

23.0 % $

0.81

Global Growth and Efficiency Program (1)

Non-GAAP

$

(16) 951

$

(3) 219

(13)

(13)

- %

(0.02)

$

732

$

685

23.0 %

$

0.79

2019

Net IncomeIncome Before Income TaxesProvision For Income Taxes(2)

Including Noncontrolling

Net Income Attributable To Colgate-Palmolive

Effective

Interests

Company

Income Tax Rate(3)Diluted Earnings Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

Global Growth and Efficiency Program

Acquisition-related costs Non-GAAP

$

794 27 18 839

$

167

$

$

5 4 176

$

627 22 14 663

$

578 22 14

21.0 % $ 0.67

(0.1)% 0.03

0.1 % 0.01

$

614

21.0 %

$

0.71

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.

Notes:

(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company adjusted the accrual balances related to certain projects approved prior to the conclusion of the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, which ended on December 31, 2019, resulting in a reduction of $16 ($13 aftertax). No new restructuring projects were approved for implementation during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

(3) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.