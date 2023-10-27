Table 8

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Gross Profit

2023

2022

Gross profit, GAAP

$

2,877

$

2,548

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

1

-

Gross profit, non-GAAP

$

2,878

$

2,548

Basis Point

Gross Profit Margin

2023

2022

Change

Gross profit margin, GAAP

58.5 %

57.2 %

130

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

0.1 %

- %

Gross profit margin, non-GAAP

58.6 %

57.2 %

140

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

2023

2022

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

$

1,822

$

1,634

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

-

(1)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

$

1,822

$

1,633

Other (Income) Expense, Net

2023

2022

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

$

26

$

(33)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

(1)

(2)

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

-

47

Acquisition-related costs

-

(17)

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

$

25

$

(5)

Operating Profit

2023

2022

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

$

1,029

$

947

9 %

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

2

3

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

-

(47)

Acquisition-related costs

-

17

Operating profit, non-GAAP

$

1,031

$

920

12 %

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

2023

2022

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

20.9 %

21.3 %

(40)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

0.1

%

0.1 %

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

- %

(1.1)%

Acquisition-related costs

- %

0.4 %

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

21.0 %

20.7 %

30

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

2023

2022

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP

$

15

$

15

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

-

1

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

$

15

$

16

Table 8

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

2023

Net Income

Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

To

Effective

Diluted

Before

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Income

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

956

$

209

$

747

$

39

$

708

21.9 %

$

0.86

2022 Global Productivity

2

-

2

-

2

(0.1)%

-

Initiative

Non-GAAP

$

958

$

209

$

749

$

39

$

710

21.8 %

$

0.86

2022

Net Income

Income

Provision

Net Income

Less: Income

Attributable

To

Effective

Diluted

Before

For

Including

Attributable to

Colgate-

Income

Income

Noncontrolling

Noncontrolling

Palmolive

Income

Earnings

Taxes

Taxes(1)

Interests

Interests

Company

Tax Rate(2)

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

892

$

210

$

682

$

64

$

618

23.5 %

$

0.74

2022 Global Productivity

Initiative

2

-

2

-

2

(0.1)%

-

Gain on the sale of land in Asia

Pacific

(47)

(11)

(36)

(21)

(15)

0.1 %

(0.02)

Acquisition-related costs

17

2

15

-

15

(0.2)%

0.02

Non-GAAP

$

864

$

201

$

663

$

43

$

620

23.3 %

$

0.74

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.

Notes:

  1. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  2. The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

