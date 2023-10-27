Table 8
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Gross Profit
2023
2022
Gross profit, GAAP
$
2,877
$
2,548
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
1
-
Gross profit, non-GAAP
$
2,878
$
2,548
Basis Point
Gross Profit Margin
2023
2022
Change
Gross profit margin, GAAP
58.5 %
57.2 %
130
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
0.1 %
- %
Gross profit margin, non-GAAP
58.6 %
57.2 %
140
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
2023
2022
Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP
$
1,822
$
1,634
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
-
(1)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP
$
1,822
$
1,633
Other (Income) Expense, Net
2023
2022
Other (income) expense, net, GAAP
$
26
$
(33)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
(1)
(2)
Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific
-
47
Acquisition-related costs
-
(17)
Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP
$
25
$
(5)
Operating Profit
2023
2022
% Change
Operating profit, GAAP
$
1,029
$
947
9 %
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
2
3
Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific
-
(47)
Acquisition-related costs
-
17
Operating profit, non-GAAP
$
1,031
$
920
12 %
Basis Point
Operating Profit Margin
2023
2022
Change
Operating profit margin, GAAP
20.9 %
21.3 %
(40)
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
0.1
%
0.1 %
Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific
- %
(1.1)%
Acquisition-related costs
- %
0.4 %
Operating profit margin, non-GAAP
21.0 %
20.7 %
30
Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs
2023
2022
Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP
$
15
$
15
2022 Global Productivity Initiative
-
1
Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP
$
15
$
16
Table 8
Continued
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
2023
Net Income
Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
To
Effective
Diluted
Before
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Income
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
956
$
209
$
747
$
39
$
708
21.9 %
$
0.86
2022 Global Productivity
2
-
2
-
2
(0.1)%
-
Initiative
Non-GAAP
$
958
$
209
$
749
$
39
$
710
21.8 %
$
0.86
2022
Net Income
Income
Provision
Net Income
Less: Income
Attributable
To
Effective
Diluted
Before
For
Including
Attributable to
Colgate-
Income
Income
Noncontrolling
Noncontrolling
Palmolive
Income
Earnings
Taxes
Taxes(1)
Interests
Interests
Company
Tax Rate(2)
Per Share
As Reported GAAP
$
892
$
210
$
682
$
64
$
618
23.5 %
$
0.74
2022 Global Productivity
Initiative
2
-
2
-
2
(0.1)%
-
Gain on the sale of land in Asia
Pacific
(47)
(11)
(36)
(21)
(15)
0.1 %
(0.02)
Acquisition-related costs
17
2
15
-
15
(0.2)%
0.02
Non-GAAP
$
864
$
201
$
663
$
43
$
620
23.3 %
$
0.74
The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding.
Notes:
- The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
- The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non- GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Colgate-Palmolive Company published this content on 27 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 18:54:34 UTC.