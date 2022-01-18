Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2021 Fourth Quarter & Year-end Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. ET

01/18/2022 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
01/14UBS Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive's Price Target to $93 From $89, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
01/13Colgate-Palmolive Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Stable at $0.45 a Share, Payable Feb. 1..
MT
01/13Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/13Colgate-Palmolive Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on February 15, 202..
CI
01/13Barclays Raises Price Target for Colgate-Palmolive to $90 From $83, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
01/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive Company Price Target to $95 From $98, Maintains..
MT
01/10Three Startups Win First-Ever Colgate Connect Challenge
BU
01/05Jefferies Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive's Price Target to $89 from $83, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
2021Redburn Starts Colgate-Palmolive at Neutral
MT
2021COLGATE PALMOLIVE CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 447 M - -
Net income 2021 2 686 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 70 336 M 70 336 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 34 200
Free-Float -
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 83,45 $
Average target price 86,52 $
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Lia Arvanitidou Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-2.21%70 336
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.30%386 732
UNILEVER PLC-7.19%128 044
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-13.01%115 921
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.24%75 568
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.87%62 411