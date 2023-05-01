Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CL   US1941621039

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36:11 2023-05-01 am EDT
80.32 USD   +0.65%
10:35aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Colgate-Palmolive to $96 From $86, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:18aUBS Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive Price Target to $91 From $86, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:42aColgate-palmolive Webcasts 2023 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders May 12, 2023 – 10 : 00 a.m. ET
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 12, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. ET

05/01/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live video webcast of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting, which will be held virtually, will be hosted by Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and CEO.

Investors may access the live video webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CL2023. Access will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website approximately 24 hours after the meeting concludes.

* * *

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
10:35aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Colgate-Palmolive to $96 From $86, Maintains Buy ..
MT
10:18aUBS Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive Price Target to $91 From $86, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:42aColgate-palmolive Webcasts 2023 Annu : 00 a.m. ET
BU
09:22aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on Colgate-Palmolive to $92 From $88, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08:50aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Colgate-Palmolive to $89 From $82, Maintains Ove..
MT
08:14aWells Fargo Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive Price Target to $81 From $76, Maintains Equal Wei..
MT
08:00aRBC Lifts Price Target on Colgate-Palmolive to $83 From $82, Notes 'Strong' Q1 Amid 'In..
MT
04/28Wall St climbs as strong earnings offset slowdown worries, Fed meeting in focus
RE
04/28Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Spending Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04/28Wall St climbs as strong earnings offset slowdown worries, Fed meeting in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 977 M - -
Net income 2023 2 494 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 66 200 M 66 200 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 79,80 $
Average target price 83,60 $
Spread / Average Target 4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Raj Kohli Vice President-Global Research & Development
Paul Kevin McGarry Vice President-Global Information Technology
Angel Dario Belalcazar Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY1.28%66 200
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.18%368 583
UNILEVER PLC6.09%140 816
ESTEE LAUDER-0.56%88 133
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.72%70 516
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT18.10%31 691
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer