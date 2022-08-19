Log in
Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/09COLGATE PALMOLIVE CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09INSIDER SELL : Colgate Palmolive
MT
Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/19/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, will present on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 957 M - -
Net income 2022 2 451 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 69 107 M 69 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 56,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 82,85 $
Average target price 82,26 $
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Shotts Senior Vice President-Finance
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-2.92%69 107
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.44%357 883
UNILEVER PLC-0.19%120 311
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-23.93%100 636
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.62%79 054
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.71%55 950