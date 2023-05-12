Advanced search
Colgate-Palmolive's India unit beats Q4 profit view on price hikes

05/12/2023 | 08:13am EDT
Colgate brand toothpastes are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton Maryland

BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd's fourth-quarter profit fell less than expected, helped by price hikes implemented to combat surging costs.

The Indian arm of the U.S. consumer goods major reported a 2.3% fall in net profit to 3.16 billion rupees ($38.64 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 2.71 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The net profit includes a one-time tax reversal, barring which it had risen nearly 9%.

The toothpaste maker's sales rose nearly 4% to 13.42 billion rupees, with analysts attributing it to price hikes. Total expenses were up nearly 3%.

The company raised prices to combat increasing costs, a move also made by peers such as Dabur India Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd.

Toothpaste posted high-single-digit percentage sales growth, helped by the launch of higher-priced products even as the broader category struggled in rural areas, according to Colgate-Palmolive India CEO Prabha Narasimhan.

Colgate-Palmolive India's better-than-feared earnings come after it had reported a drop in profit in two of the prior three quarters.

Its parent company raised its full-year organic sales forecast last month, betting on consistent price hikes and steady demand for its pet nutrition products under the Hill's Pet Nutrition brand.

Consumer goods makers in India are likely set up for further sales gains in the April-June quarter as well, with a Reuters poll of economists finding India's consumer inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April due to a moderation in prices.

However, they have reported mixed earnings for the March quarter so far: toothpaste-maker Dabur posted shrinking margins, while Pepsi-bottler Varun Beverages recorded profit growth.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India fell nearly 2% in the January-March quarter against an almost 4% rise in the Nifty FMCG Index.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED 1.29% 1624.35 End-of-day quote.5.75%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 0.65% 81.63 Delayed Quote.2.93%
DABUR INDIA LIMITED -0.36% 518.35 Delayed Quote.-7.35%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2.76% 2591.8 End-of-day quote.1.25%
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED -0.17% 22022.5 End-of-day quote.12.37%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.28% 114.86 Delayed Quote.7.50%
UNILEVER PLC -0.51% 4319 Delayed Quote.3.77%
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED -1.50% 1555.95 Delayed Quote.19.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 076 M - -
Net income 2023 2 421 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 67 718 M 67 718 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
EV / Sales 2024 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 56,6%
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 81,63 $
Average target price 84,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer
Raj Kohli Vice President-Global Research & Development
Paul Kevin McGarry Vice President-Global Information Technology
Angel Dario Belalcazar Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY2.93%67 718
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY1.87%363 892
UNILEVER PLC3.77%136 923
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.25%74 157
ESTEE LAUDER-18.67%72 122
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT17.44%31 182
