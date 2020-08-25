Colgate-Palmolive : to Webcast Presentation at Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, will present on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET at the Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

***

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company with 34,000 people dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and their pets. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing, producing, distributing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom’s of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company also is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005372/en/