COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

Colgate Palmolive India : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
February 14, 2022

The Secretary

BSE Limited

P.J. Towers- 25th Floor

Dalal Street

Scrip Code: 500830

Mumbai 400 001

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Symbol: COLPAL

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G

Series: EQ

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Confirmation Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed herewith a Confirmation Certificate dated February 14, 2022 received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent i.e. M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited for the period January 01, 2022 to January 31, 2022.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely

For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

  1. RANDHIR SINGH

Digitally signed by

K RANDHIR SINGH Date: 2022.02.14 14:24:44 +05'30'

K. Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L24200MH1937PLC002700

Regd. Office: Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076 Tel.:

(022) 6709 5050, Fax: (022) 2570 5088

Website. www.colgatepalmolive.co.in e-mail ID. investors_grievance@colpal.com

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 10:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
