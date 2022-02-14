Colgate Palmolive India : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
February 14, 2022
The Secretary
BSE Limited
P.J. Towers- 25th Floor
Dalal Street
Scrip Code: 500830
Mumbai 400 001
The Manager - Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Symbol: COLPAL
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G
Series: EQ
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Confirmation Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed herewith a Confirmation Certificate dated February 14, 2022 received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent i.e. M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited for the period January 01, 2022 to January 31, 2022.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely
For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
RANDHIR SINGH
Digitally signed by
K RANDHIR SINGH Date: 2022.02.14 14:24:44 +05'30'
K. Randhir Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: a/a
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
CIN: L24200MH1937PLC002700
Regd. Office: Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076 Tel.:
