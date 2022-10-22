Advanced search
    500830   INE259A01022

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

(500830)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1586.25 INR   -1.06%
01:50aColgate Palmolive India : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
10/21Jefferies Adjusts Colgate-Palmolive India's Price Target to 1,850 Indian Rupees From 1,830 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/20Colgate Palmolive India : Record Date
PU
Colgate Palmolive India : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

10/22/2022 | 01:50am EDT
October 21, 2022

The Secretary

BSE Limited

P.J.Towers- 25th floor

Dalal Street

Scrip Code: 500830

Mumbai- 400001

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Symbol: COLPAL

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G

Series: EQ

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Email Communication to shareholders on tax provisions on Dividend payment.

This is to inform you that post declaration of interim dividend by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 20, 2022 the Company has sent the enclosed email communication to its shareholders, whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depositories. The said email communication pertains to tax provisions related to dividend payment.

This is for your reference and records.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

SURENDE R SHARMA

Digitally signed by

SURENDER

SHARMA

Date: 2022.10.21 21:58:16 +05'30'

Surender Sharma

Whole-time Director - Legal & Company Secretary Encl: a/a

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L24200MH1937PLC002700

Regd. Office: Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400

076

Tel.: (022) 6709 5050; Fax: (022) 2570 5088

Website: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in; E-mail: investors_grievance@colpal.com

Date: 20/10/2022

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. October 20, 2022, have declared the first interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per Equity Share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2022-23, which will be paid to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on November 1, 2022 i.e. the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The payment of the said dividend shall be made on and from November 16, 2022.

As you are aware that as per the Income-tax Act, 1961, as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by a Company after April 1, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the Shareholders. Therefore, the Company shall be required to deduct tax at source (TDS) at the time of making the payment in the following manner:

For Resident Shareholders, taxes shall be deducted at source under Section 194 of the Income- tax Act, 1961 at 10% on the amount of dividend, if you have provided Permanent Account Number (PAN). If no PAN is provided, then the tax shall be deducted at source at 20%. Also, if the shareholder is a 'specified person' as per Section 206AB of Income Tax Act, 1961, tax shall be deducted at source at twice the applicable rates i.e. at 20%. However, no tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to a resident individual if the total dividend to be received by the resident shareholders during Financial Year 2022-23 does not exceed Rs. 5,000 and to the certain categories of shareholders as specified in Section 194 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. In cases where the shareholder provides Form 15G (applicable to Resident Individual whose tax liability on his estimated total income for FY 2022-23 is Nil; Format is attached herewith) / Form 15H (applicable to Resident Individual who is 60 years and above whose tax liability on his estimated total income for FY 2022-23 is Nil; Format is attached herewith) and provided that all the required eligibility conditions are met, no tax will be deducted at source.

For Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) category Shareholders, taxes shall be deducted at source under Section 196D of the Income tax Act, 1961 at 20% on the amount of dividend payable.

For other Non-residentShareholders, taxes are required to be deducted in accordance with the provisions of Section 195 of the Income tax Act, 1961, at the rates in force. Accordingly, as per the relevant provisions of the Income tax Act, 1961, the tax shall be deducted at the rate of 20% on the amount of dividend payable to them.

However, as per Section 90(2) of the Income tax Act, 1961, the non-resident shareholder (including FPI category shareholders) has the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (tax treaty) between India and the country of tax residence of the shareholder if, they are more beneficial to them. For this purpose, i.e. to avail a lower rate of deduction of tax at source under an applicable tax treaty, such nonresident shareholders will have to provide the following:

  1. Self-attestedcopy of the PAN allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities;
  2. Self-Attestedcopy of the Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) applicable for the period April 2022 to March 2023 obtained from the tax authorities of the country of which the shareholder is a resident and intending to claim Treaty benefit. In case, the TRC is furnished in a language other than English, the said TRC would have to be translated from such other language to English language and thereafter duly notarized and apostilled copy of the TRC would have to be provided.
  3. Online self-declaration in Form 10F for FY 2022-23 in PDF format as obtained from Income Tax website as Notification no. 03/2022 dated 16 July 2022 issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, which states to obtain Form 10F that is furnished electronically on the income tax e-filing portal of the shareholder.
  4. Self-declaration(attached herewith) by the non-resident shareholder as to:
  • Eligibility to claim tax treaty benefits based on the tax residential status of the shareholder, including having regard to the Principal Purpose Test (if any), introduced in the applicable tax treaty with India;
  • No Permanent Establishment / fixed base in India in accordance with the applicable tax treaty;
  • Shareholder being the beneficial owner of the dividend income to be received on the equity shares.

5. In case of shareholder being tax resident of Singapore, please furnish the letter issued by the competent authority or any other evidences demonstrating the non applicability of Article 24 - Limitation of Relief under India-Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA)

Kindly note that the aforementioned documents are required to be submitted to our Registrars

The Interim dividend will be paid after deduction of tax at source as determined on the basis of the aforementioned documents provided by the respective shareholders as applicable to them and being found to be satisfactory.

Tax once deducted will not be refunded or adjusted against future payment. Decision of Company on applicable TDS rate based on its review of document will be final. Further shareholders will be allowed only once to submit their documents.

The rate at which taxes are to be deducted at source based on the category of shareholders are mentioned hereunder:

Shareholder Category

Rate of TDS

Resident Shareholders

Shareholders providing Form 15G/15H

Nil

If Total Dividend paid during FY 2022-23 is up

Nil

to Rs. 5,000

If Total Dividend paid during FY 2022-23

- 10% in case where PAN is provided /

exceeds Rs. 5,000

available

-20%, in other cases where PAN is not

provided / not available

-20%, if shareholder is a 'specified person' as

per Section 206AB of Income Tax Act, 1961

Non - resident shareholders

FPI Shareholders

20% or lower rate as mentioned in tax treaty,

Other Non-resident Shareholders

if the applicable details / documents are

satisfactorily provided as aforementioned

All the above referred tax rates for non-resident shareholders shall be duly enhanced by the applicable surcharge and cess, if tax is deducted under Income-tax Act, 1961

Kindly note that no communication on the tax determination/deduction in respect of the said interim dividend shall be entertained post November 1, 2022, 5 p.m. (IST). It may be further noted that in case the tax on said interim dividend is deducted at a higher rate in absence of receipt of the aforementioned details/documents from you, there would still be an option available with you to file the return of income and claim an appropriate refund, if eligible.

All communications/ queries in this respect should be addressed and sent to our RTA, Link Intime India Private Limited at its email address rnt.helpdesk@linkinme.co.in. FAQ's on

dividend is available at https://www.colgateinvestors.co.in/media/2510/questions-tax-on-dividends.pdf.

Click herefor Declaration about Category Annexure 2

Click hereForm_15G_Fillable_Version

Click hereForm_15H_Fillable_version

Click herefor Self Declaration for availment of treaty benefits

Disclaimer: This Communication is not to be treated as an advice from the Company or its affiliates or Link Intime India Private Limited. Shareholders should obtain the tax advice related to their tax matters from a tax professional.

We request your cooperation in this regard.

For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Surender Sharma

Whole-time Director - Legal & Company Secretary

Note: Please do not reply to this email as this email id is not monitored.

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 05:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 53 315 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2023 10 602 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2023 8 337 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,9x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 431 B 5 217 M 5 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
EV / Sales 2024 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 363
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 586,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prabha Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukul Vinayak Deoras Chairman
Surender Sharma Secretary, Director, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Vikram Singh Mehta Lead Independent Director
