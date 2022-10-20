Advanced search
    500830   INE259A01022

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

(500830)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
1577.55 INR   -0.15%
04:40aColgate Palmolive India : Dividend
PU
09/16Indian yoga guru's Patanjali plans to list four firms
RE
09/16Indian yoga guru eyes stock market debut of 4 group firms
RE
Colgate Palmolive India : Dividend

10/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
October 20, 2022

The Secretary

BSE Limited

P.J. Towers - 25th Floor

Dalal Street

Scrip Code: 500830

Mumbai-400001

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Symbol: COLPAL

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G

Series: EQ

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir(s),

Re: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Outcome of Board Meeting - October 20, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. October 20, 2022, has, inter alia:

  1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. Please find enclosed herewith the following:
    1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022;
    2. Company's statement on the above financial results; and
    3. Limited Review Report of the Auditors.
  3. Declared a First Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- (Rupees Eighteen Only) per equity share of Re.1/- (face value) for the financial year 2022-23. The said interim dividend will be paid on and from November 16, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. November 1, 2022.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Surender Sharma

Whole-time Director - Legal &

Company Secretary

DIN: 02731373

Encl: a/a

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L24200MH1937PLC002700

Regd. Office: Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076

Tel.: (022) 6709 5050, Fax: (022) 2570 5088

Website. www.colgatepalmolive.co.in e-mail ID. investors_grievance@colpal.com

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Registered Office : Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076

CIN : L24200MH1937PLC002700

Tel : +91 (22) 6709 5050

STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Six Months

Six Months

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Income

(a) Revenue from operations

(i) Sales (Refer Note 1)

137,837

118,659

134,396

256,496

250,182

506,646

(ii) Other Operating Income

911

1,022

846

1,933

1,657

3,332

(b) Other Income

1,128

1,154

651

2,282

1,172

2,626

Total Income

139,876

120,835

135,893

260,711

253,011

512,604

  • Expenses

(a) Cost of materials consumed

40,624

35,587

35,294

76,211

66,367

136,801

(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

8,539

6,616

6,645

15,155

14,759

29,608

(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress

1,129

(1,897)

2,920

(768)

(293)

343

and stock-in-trade

(d) Employee benefits expense

9,453

9,371

10,468

18,824

19,966

38,513

(e) Finance Cost

127

130

150

257

304

589

(f) Depreciation and Amortisation expense

4,386

4,416

4,489

8,802

8,959

17,730

(g) Other Expenses

(i) Advertising

15,824

16,300

18,530

32,124

34,545

64,312

(ii) Others

22,380

21,137

21,309

43,517

40,897

83,807

Total Expenses

102,462

91,660

99,805

194,122

185,504

371,703

3

Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax (1-2)

37,414

29,175

36,088

66,589

67,507

140,901

4

Exceptional Item [Expense] (Refer Note 3)

-

934

-

934

-

-

5

Profit Before Tax (3-4)

37,414

28,241

36,088

65,655

67,507

140,901

  • Tax expense (Refer Note 2)

i) Current Tax

9,714

7,601

9,726

17,315

18,238

34,479

ii) Deferred Tax

(102)

(327)

(555)

(429)

(971)

(1,410)

7

Net Profit for the period (5-6)

27,802

20,967

26,917

48,769

50,240

107,832

  • Other Comprehensive Income (net of Tax)
    Items that will not be reclassified to Profit and Loss

i) Re-measurement gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

-

-

-

-

-

624

ii) Tax adjustment on above

-

-

-

-

-

(157)

9

Total comprehensive income for the period (7+8)

27,802

20,967

26,917

48,769

50,240

108,299

10

Paid-up Equity Share Capital

2,720

2,720

2,720

2,720

2,720

2,720

(Face value: Re 1/- per share)

11

Reserve excluding Revaluation Reserve

170,748

12

Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (of Re 1/- each) (not

10.22

7.71

9.90

17.93

18.47

39.65

annualised)

Notes

  1. Sales, net of GST, for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 increased by 2.6% and 2.5% in comparison to the corresponding period sales, net of GST, of the previous year.
  2. Tax expense for the quarter ended and year ended March 31, 2022 is net of prior year reversal of Rs. 3,199 Lakhs, whereas prior year reversals are Nil for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
  3. Exceptional Item includes severance and related expenses of Rs. 934 Lakhs (Previous Year : Nil) with respect to certain organisation structure changes.
  4. The company has declared a First Interim dividend of Rs. 18/-per share aggregating to Rs. 48,957 Lakhs on October 20, 2022 for FY 2022-23 which will be paid on and from November 16, 2022.
  5. The Company has identified 'Personal Care (including Oral Care)' as its only primary reportable segment in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 108, 'Operating Segments'. Accordingly, no separate segment information has been provided.
  6. Previous period/year figures have been reclassified, as considered necessary, to conform with current period/year presentation, where applicable.
  7. The Statutory Auditors have carried out a Limited Review of the Financial results of the quarter ended and six months ended September 30, 2022 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on October 20, 2022.

The full text of Colgate releases is available in the Investors section of our website at www.colgatepalmolive.co.in and is also available on www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

PRABHA

Digitally signed by PRABHA

NARASIMHAN

Date: 2022.10.20 13:24:03

NARASIMHAN +05'30'

PRABHA NARASIMHAN

Mumbai

MANAGING DIRECTOR

October 20, 2022

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Registered Office : Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076

CIN : L24200MH1937PLC002700

Tel : +91 (22) 6709 5050

BALANCE SHEET AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(Rs. in Lakhs)

As at

As at

Particulars

September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

(1) Non-current Assets

(a) Property, Plant and Equipment

91,304

96,297

(b) Capital Work-in-progress

12,160

12,184

(c) Financial Assets

i. Loans

109

134

ii. Other Financial Assets

1,827

1,703

(d) Deferred Tax Assets (Net)

2,158

1,730

(e) Other Non-current Assets

904

973

(f) Current Tax Assets (Net)

28,876

28,876

Total Non-current assets

137,338

141,897

(2) Current assets

(a) Inventories

36,844

35,719

(b) Financial Assets

i. Trade Receivables

14,785

22,468

ii. Cash and Cash Equivalents

92,916

72,407

iii. Bank Balances [other than (ii) above]

3,288

3,065

iv. Loans

676

10,732

v. Other Financial Assets

661

700

(c) Other Current Assets

5,088

3,195

Total Current Assets

154,258

148,286

TOTAL ASSETS

291,596

290,183

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

(a) Equity Share Capital

2,720

2,720

(b) Other Equity

162,404

170,748

TOTAL EQUITY

165,124

173,468

LIABILITIES

(1) Non-current Liabilities

(a) Financial Liabilities

i. Lease Liabilities

6,872

6,901

ii. Other Financial Liabilities

124

124

(b) Provisions

1,427

1,398

(d) Other Non-Current Liabilities

41

45

Total Non-current Liabilities

8,464

8,468

(2) Current Liabilities

(a) Financial Liabilities

i. Lease Liabilities

1,297

1,404

ii. Trade Payables

- Total outstanding dues of micro

1,814

1,556

enterprises and small enterprises

- Total outstanding dues of creditors other

85,571

75,583

than micro enterprises and small enterprises

iii. Other Financial Liabilities

3,855

3,519

(b) Other Current Liabilities

9,872

12,267

(c) Provisions

8,095

8,402

(d) Current Tax Liabilities (Net)

7,504

5,516

Total Current Liabilities

118,008

108,247

TOTAL LIABILITIES

126,472

116,715

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

291,596

290,183

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

Registered Office : Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076

CIN : L24200MH1937PLC002700

Tel : +91 (22) 6709 5050

Unaudited Statement of Cash Flow for the six months ended September 30, 2022

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from Operating Activities:

Profit before Tax

65,655

67,507

Adjustment for:

Unrealised Foreign Exchange (Gain)/ Loss

(72)

8

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

8,802

8,959

Lease Rentals received

(124)

(124)

Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

0

14

Interest Income On Financial Assets at Amortized Cost

(1,598)

(880)

Finance Cost

257

304

Bad Debts Written Off/ Provision for Doubtful Debts

20

167

Provisions no Longer Required Written Back

(119)

-

Interest income from Unwinding of discount on security deposits

(55)

(27)

Employee share-based payment expense

339

541

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

73,105

76,469

Adjustment for Increase/Decrease in Working Capital:

(Increase) in Inventories

(1,125)

(186)

Decrease in Financial Assets

7,565

52,960

(Increase) / Decrease in Other Assets

(1,891)

112

Increase in Financial Liabilities

10,231

3,649

(Decrease) in Other Liabilities and Provisions

(2,556)

(2,190)

Cash Generated from Operations

85,329

130,814

Direct Taxes Paid (Net)

(15,300)

(16,914)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities (A)

70,029

113,900

Cash Flow from Investing Activities:

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment

(3,639)

(3,809)

Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

1

-

Purchase of Current Investments / Proceeds from disposal of Current Investments

10,068

(9,926)

Lease Rentals received

124

124

Proceeds from disposal of Non-Current Investments

5

-

Interest Received

1,576

714

Net Cash (used in)/ Cash flow from Investing Activities (B)

8,135

(12,897)

Cash Flow from Financing Activities:

Dividends Paid

(56,893)

(54,145)

Payment of Lease Liabilities

(401)

(125)

Employee share-based payments

(361)

(285)

Net Cash used in Financing Activities (C)

(57,655)

(54,555)

Net increase/ (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (A+B+C)

20,509

46,448

Cash and Cash Equivalents at April 1

72,407

29,657

Cash and Cash Equivalents at September 30

92,916

76,105

Bank Balances in:

Current Accounts

587

1,123

Deposit Accounts (with less than 3 months original maturity)

92,329

74,982

Cash and Cash Equivalents at September 30

92,916

76,105

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
