Colgate Palmolive India : Dividend

October 20, 2022 The Secretary BSE Limited P.J. Towers - 25th Floor Dalal Street Scrip Code: 500830 Mumbai-400001 The Manager - Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Symbol: COLPAL Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G Series: EQ Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sir(s),

Re: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Outcome of Board Meeting - October 20, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. October 20, 2022, has, inter alia:

Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. Please find enclosed herewith the following: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022; Company's statement on the above financial results; and Limited Review Report of the Auditors. Declared a First Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- (Rupees Eighteen Only) per equity share of Re.1/- (face value) for the financial year 2022-23. The said interim dividend will be paid on and from November 16, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. November 1, 2022.

For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Surender Sharma

Whole-time Director - Legal &

Company Secretary

DIN: 02731373

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L24200MH1937PLC002700