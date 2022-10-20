Colgate Palmolive India : Dividend

Re: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Outcome of Board Meeting - October 20, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. October 20, 2022, has, inter alia:
Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. Please find enclosed herewith the following:
Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022;
Company's statement on the above financial results; and
Limited Review Report of the Auditors.
Declared a First Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- (Rupees Eighteen Only) per equity share of Re.1/- (face value) for the financial year 2022-23. The said interim dividend will be paid on and from November 16, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. November 1, 2022.
For Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
Surender Sharma
Whole-time Director - Legal &
Company Secretary
DIN: 02731373
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
CIN: L24200MH1937PLC002700
Regd. Office: Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076
Registered Office : Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076
CIN : L24200MH1937PLC002700
Tel : +91 (22) 6709 5050
STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(Rs. in Lakhs)
Particulars
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Six Months
Six Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1
Income
(a) Revenue from operations
(i) Sales (Refer Note 1)
137,837
118,659
134,396
256,496
250,182
506,646
(ii) Other Operating Income
911
1,022
846
1,933
1,657
3,332
(b) Other Income
1,128
1,154
651
2,282
1,172
2,626
Total Income
139,876
120,835
135,893
260,711
253,011
512,604
Expenses
(a) Cost of materials consumed
40,624
35,587
35,294
76,211
66,367
136,801
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade
8,539
6,616
6,645
15,155
14,759
29,608
(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress
1,129
(1,897)
2,920
(768)
(293)
343
and stock-in-trade
(d) Employee benefits expense
9,453
9,371
10,468
18,824
19,966
38,513
(e) Finance Cost
127
130
150
257
304
589
(f) Depreciation and Amortisation expense
4,386
4,416
4,489
8,802
8,959
17,730
(g) Other Expenses
(i) Advertising
15,824
16,300
18,530
32,124
34,545
64,312
(ii) Others
22,380
21,137
21,309
43,517
40,897
83,807
Total Expenses
102,462
91,660
99,805
194,122
185,504
371,703
3
Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax (1-2)
37,414
29,175
36,088
66,589
67,507
140,901
4
Exceptional Item [Expense] (Refer Note 3)
-
934
-
934
-
-
5
Profit Before Tax (3-4)
37,414
28,241
36,088
65,655
67,507
140,901
Tax expense (Refer Note 2)
i) Current Tax
9,714
7,601
9,726
17,315
18,238
34,479
ii) Deferred Tax
(102)
(327)
(555)
(429)
(971)
(1,410)
7
Net Profit for the period (5-6)
27,802
20,967
26,917
48,769
50,240
107,832
Other Comprehensive Income (net of Tax)
Items that will not be reclassified to Profit and Loss
i) Re-measurement gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
624
ii) Tax adjustment on above
-
-
-
-
-
(157)
9
Total comprehensive income for the period (7+8)
27,802
20,967
26,917
48,769
50,240
108,299
10
Paid-up Equity Share Capital
2,720
2,720
2,720
2,720
2,720
2,720
(Face value: Re 1/- per share)
11
Reserve excluding Revaluation Reserve
170,748
12
Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (of Re 1/- each) (not
10.22
7.71
9.90
17.93
18.47
39.65
annualised)
Notes
Sales, net of GST, for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 increased by 2.6% and 2.5% in comparison to the corresponding period sales, net of GST, of the previous year.
Tax expense for the quarter ended and year ended March 31, 2022 is net of prior year reversal of Rs. 3,199 Lakhs, whereas prior year reversals are Nil for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Exceptional Item includes severance and related expenses of Rs. 934 Lakhs (Previous Year : Nil) with respect to certain organisation structure changes.
The company has declared a First Interim dividend of Rs. 18/-per share aggregating to Rs. 48,957 Lakhs on October 20, 2022 for FY 2022-23 which will be paid on and from November 16, 2022.
The Company has identified 'Personal Care (including Oral Care)' as its only primary reportable segment in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 108, 'Operating Segments'. Accordingly, no separate segment information has been provided.
Previous period/year figures have been reclassified, as considered necessary, to conform with current period/year presentation, where applicable.
The Statutory Auditors have carried out a Limited Review of the Financial results of the quarter ended and six months ended September 30, 2022 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on October 20, 2022.
The full text of Colgate releases is available in the Investors section of our website at www.colgatepalmolive.co.in and is also available on www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
PRABHA NARASIMHAN
Mumbai
MANAGING DIRECTOR
October 20, 2022
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
Registered Office : Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076
CIN : L24200MH1937PLC002700
Tel : +91 (22) 6709 5050
BALANCE SHEET AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(Rs. in Lakhs)
As at
As at
Particulars
September 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
(1) Non-current Assets
(a) Property, Plant and Equipment
91,304
96,297
(b) Capital Work-in-progress
12,160
12,184
(c) Financial Assets
i. Loans
109
134
ii. Other Financial Assets
1,827
1,703
(d) Deferred Tax Assets (Net)
2,158
1,730
(e) Other Non-current Assets
904
973
(f) Current Tax Assets (Net)
28,876
28,876
Total Non-current assets
137,338
141,897
(2) Current assets
(a) Inventories
36,844
35,719
(b) Financial Assets
i. Trade Receivables
14,785
22,468
ii. Cash and Cash Equivalents
92,916
72,407
iii. Bank Balances [other than (ii) above]
3,288
3,065
iv. Loans
676
10,732
v. Other Financial Assets
661
700
(c) Other Current Assets
5,088
3,195
Total Current Assets
154,258
148,286
TOTAL ASSETS
291,596
290,183
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
(a) Equity Share Capital
2,720
2,720
(b) Other Equity
162,404
170,748
TOTAL EQUITY
165,124
173,468
LIABILITIES
(1) Non-current Liabilities
(a) Financial Liabilities
i. Lease Liabilities
6,872
6,901
ii. Other Financial Liabilities
124
124
(b) Provisions
1,427
1,398
(d) Other Non-Current Liabilities
41
45
Total Non-current Liabilities
8,464
8,468
(2) Current Liabilities
(a) Financial Liabilities
i. Lease Liabilities
1,297
1,404
ii. Trade Payables
- Total outstanding dues of micro
1,814
1,556
enterprises and small enterprises
- Total outstanding dues of creditors other
85,571
75,583
than micro enterprises and small enterprises
iii. Other Financial Liabilities
3,855
3,519
(b) Other Current Liabilities
9,872
12,267
(c) Provisions
8,095
8,402
(d) Current Tax Liabilities (Net)
7,504
5,516
Total Current Liabilities
118,008
108,247
TOTAL LIABILITIES
126,472
116,715
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
291,596
290,183
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
Registered Office : Colgate Research Centre, Main Street, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai 400 076
CIN : L24200MH1937PLC002700
Tel : +91 (22) 6709 5050
Unaudited Statement of Cash Flow for the six months ended September 30, 2022
(Rs. In Lakhs)
Particulars
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from Operating Activities:
Profit before Tax
65,655
67,507
Adjustment for:
Unrealised Foreign Exchange (Gain)/ Loss
(72)
8
Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses
8,802
8,959
Lease Rentals received
(124)
(124)
Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
0
14
Interest Income On Financial Assets at Amortized Cost
(1,598)
(880)
Finance Cost
257
304
Bad Debts Written Off/ Provision for Doubtful Debts
20
167
Provisions no Longer Required Written Back
(119)
-
Interest income from Unwinding of discount on security deposits
(55)
(27)
Employee share-based payment expense
339
541
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
73,105
76,469
Adjustment for Increase/Decrease in Working Capital:
(Increase) in Inventories
(1,125)
(186)
Decrease in Financial Assets
7,565
52,960
(Increase) / Decrease in Other Assets
(1,891)
112
Increase in Financial Liabilities
10,231
3,649
(Decrease) in Other Liabilities and Provisions
(2,556)
(2,190)
Cash Generated from Operations
85,329
130,814
Direct Taxes Paid (Net)
(15,300)
(16,914)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities (A)
70,029
113,900
Cash Flow from Investing Activities:
Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment
(3,639)
(3,809)
Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
1
-
Purchase of Current Investments / Proceeds from disposal of Current Investments
10,068
(9,926)
Lease Rentals received
124
124
Proceeds from disposal of Non-Current Investments
5
-
Interest Received
1,576
714
Net Cash (used in)/ Cash flow from Investing Activities (B)
8,135
(12,897)
Cash Flow from Financing Activities:
Dividends Paid
(56,893)
(54,145)
Payment of Lease Liabilities
(401)
(125)
Employee share-based payments
(361)
(285)
Net Cash used in Financing Activities (C)
(57,655)
(54,555)
Net increase/ (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (A+B+C)
20,509
46,448
Cash and Cash Equivalents at April 1
72,407
29,657
Cash and Cash Equivalents at September 30
92,916
76,105
Bank Balances in:
Current Accounts
587
1,123
Deposit Accounts (with less than 3 months original maturity)
92,329
74,982
Cash and Cash Equivalents at September 30
92,916
76,105
