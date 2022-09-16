Advanced search
    500830   INE259A01022

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

(500830)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
1631.45 INR   +0.25%
03:09aIndian yoga guru eyes stock market debut of 4 group firms
RE
09/13COLGATE PALMOLIVE INDIA : reduces plastic waste with Replaceable-head Toothbrush - KEEP
PU
09/01Prabha Narasimhan Becomes CEO of Colgate-Palmolive Limited
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian yoga guru eyes stock market debut of 4 group firms

09/16/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian consumer group Patanjali, co-founded by a well-known yoga guru, said on Friday it plans to list four group companies as part of its vision for 2027, as the producer of affordable, local-made goods takes on bigger rivals like Unilever and P&G.

Baba Ramdev, a household name whose TV yoga shows are watched by millions, has been the public face of Patanjali since it was set up in 2006 and remains its brand ambassador - his bearded face smiles down from ubiquitous billboards and hoardings in Indian villages.

Patanjali said it would list its main consumer goods company, Patanjali Ayurved, the bulk of which is owned by Ramdev's business partner Acharya Balkrishna, who has a net worth of $2.1 billion according to Forbes.

Patanjali Ayurved's Indian-made products, such as pills to boost immunity, cooking ingredients and personal care items, ride big on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for local-made goods in the country.

The company has tried to take market share in the natural segment from consumer giants Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.

Currently, only one of the group companies, Patanjali Foods Ltd, is listed on the stock market. The group acquired edible oil company Ruchi Soya Industries in 2019 and renamed it Patanjali Foods this year.

Patanjali said it will also list its medicine, wellness and lifestyle units.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED 0.25% 1631.45 End-of-day quote.10.23%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.41% 2559.4 End-of-day quote.8.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.37% 91.67 Delayed Quote.19.96%
PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED -0.86% 1342.9 End-of-day quote.57.65%
PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LIMITED 0.48% 14669.2 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
THE LIFESTYLE GROUP S.P.A. -10.00% 0.0108 Delayed Quote.-96.63%
UNILEVER PLC -0.11% 3969 Delayed Quote.0.61%
WTI 1.24% 85.731 Delayed Quote.18.15%
Financials
Sales 2023 53 917 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2023 10 887 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2023 8 589 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 444 B 5 559 M 5 559 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,07x
EV / Sales 2024 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 363
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 631,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prabha Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukul Vinayak Deoras Chairman
Surender Sharma Secretary, Director, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Vikram Singh Mehta Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED10.23%5 559
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-15.98%330 416
UNILEVER PLC0.61%116 648
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-33.88%87 848
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.46%76 001
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.85%63 443