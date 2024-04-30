THIRD QUARTER REPORT
JANUARY - MARCH 2024
CONTENTS
Page
COMPANY INFORMATION
2
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
3-4
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
5
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
6
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
7
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
8
NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE CONDENSED
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9-18
DIRECTORS' REVIEW - IN URDU
19-20
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
EXTERNAL AUDITORS
Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman
A. F. Ferguson & Co.
Amin Mohammed Lakhani
Chartered Accountants
Kamran Yousuf Mirza
Syed Shahid Ali Bukhari
INTERNAL AUDITORS
Danish Zuberi
BDO Ebrahim & Co.
Peter John Graylin
Chartered Accountants
Xuan Dai
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani - Chief Executive
SHARES REGISTRAR
FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Ltd.
ADVISOR
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6,
Sultan Ali Lakhani
P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
REGISTERED OFFICE
Kamran Yousuf Mirza - Chairman
Lakson Square, Building No. 2,
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Sarwar Shaheed Road,
Amin Mohammed Lakhani
Karachi-74200 Pakistan
Danish Zuberi
HUMAN RESOURCE &
FACTORIES
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
G-6, S.I.T.E., Kotri
Kamran Yousuf Mirza - Chairman
District Jamshoro (Sindh)
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani
H-36 (B), S.I.T.E., Kotri
Syed Shahid Ali Bukhari
District Jamshoro (Sindh)
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
217, Sundar Industrial Estate,
Mudassir Iqbal
Raiwind Road, Lahore
COMPANY SECRETARY
WEBSITE
Mansoor Ahmed
www.colgate.com.pk
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The directors of your Company are pleased to present the un-audited, condensed financial statements of the Company for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024.
Financial Performance at a Glance
A brief financial analysis of the Company's performance for the period is summarized below:
Operating Results
July 2023- March 2024
July 2022- March 2023
Increase /
(Decrease)
Amount in PKR million
Turnover
110,863
86,386
28.33%
Net Turnover
84,025
66,141
27.04%
Gross Profit
26,280
18,157
44.74%
Gross Profit %
31.28%
27.45%
383 bps
Selling & Distribution Cost
8,223
6,905
19.09%
Administrative Expenses
866
667
29.84%
Profit from Operations
19,479
10,787
80.58%
Profit After Tax
12,098
7,193
68.19%
Earnings per Share - Rupees
49.83
29.63
68.19%
Financial Performance Highlights
The Company achieved a 28% increase in revenue, driven by both volume growth and pricing strategies. Stable commodity prices and cost-saving efforts contributed to improved gross margins. Administrative and selling expenses rose due to inflation and increased investment in advertising and brand building. As a result, net profit after tax (NPAT) and earnings per share (EPS) grew by 68% compared to the same period last year.
Business Performance Highlights
The launch of "Sweet Truth," an integrated marketing campaign, aimed to promote nighttime brushing habits. National initiatives were implemented to increase toothpaste penetration and consumption.
Intense competition in the laundry detergent category led to aggressive promotional activities from key players. While maintaining leadership in the dish-wash segment, the company faces challenges from the unorganized sector.
Future Outlook
Economic challenges are expected to persist due to high debt servicing, political uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Economic recovery will require stringent reforms and expanding the tax base. Inflationary pressures continue to impact consumer spending, prompting the company to focus on cost reduction measures for sustainable growth.
Acknowledgement
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our consumers for their trust in our brands. We are thankful to our customers, distributors, supply chain partners, bankers and shareholders for their continued support. We also appreciate our employees for their relentless dedication and immense contribution to the Company.
On behalf of Board of Directors
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani
Chairman
Chief Executive
Karachi : April 29, 2024
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at March 31, 2024
Note
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(audited)
(Rupees in '000)
Property, plant and equipment
4
Intangible assets
Long term loans
Long term security deposits
CURRENT ASSETS
Stores and spares
Stock in trade
5
Trade debts
Loans and advances
Trade deposits and short term prepayments
Other receivables
6
Accrued profit
Short term investments
7
Cash and bank balances
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised share capital
Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital
8
Reserves
Remeasurement of post retirement benefits obligation
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred taxation
Long term deposits
Deferred liability
Long-term financing
9
Deferred grant
Lease liabilities
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
10
Accrued mark-up
Current maturity of long-term financing
Current maturity of lease liabilities
Taxation - net
Unpaid dividend
11
Unclaimed dividend
12
TOTAL LIABILITIES
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
13
8,544,166
4,777
91,895
24,538
8,665,376
899,892
15,227,111
2,265,346
632,257
108,657
2,638,410
54,303
21,324,141
6,346,524
49,496,641
58,162,017
2,500,000
2,427,733
27,586,256
(275,285)
29,738,704
479,223
49,807
75,963
641,060
247,360
257,670
1,751,083
19,687,612
6,652
140,606
52,922
2,768,339
3,970,561
45,538
26,672,230
28,423,313
7,836,920
7,198
76,180
21,260
7,941,558
701,919
15,356,715
2,017,453
459,913
171,500
1,013,343
29,639
14,262,005
5,492,509
39,504,996
47,446,554
2,500,000
2,427,733
22,164,400
(275,285)
24,316,848
392,697
51,264
191,865
702,580
291,488
290,452
1,920,346
16,494,293
7,056
109,465
66,001
1,684,759
2,811,659
36,127
21,209,360
23,129,706
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
58,162,017
47,446,554
The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani
Mudassir Iqbal
Chairman/Director
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024
Note
Quarter
Quarter
Period
Period
ended
ended
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Rupees in '000)
Turnover
Sales tax
Trade and other discounts
Net turnover
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and distribution cost
Administrative expenses
Other expenses
Other income
15
Profit from operations
Finance cost and bank charges
Profit before taxation
Taxation
- Current - for the period
- for prior period
- Deferred
Profit after taxation
Other comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Earnings per share
- basic and diluted
16
38,374,850
31,655,842
110,863,441
86,386,476
(6,379,721)
(5,073,974)
(18,345,406)
(13,613,832)
(3,041,609)
(2,385,157)
(8,492,996)
(6,631,526)
28,953,520
24,196,711
84,025,039
66,141,118
(19,108,170)
(16,937,130)
(57,745,409)
(47,983,935)
9,845,350
7,259,581
26,279,630
18,157,183
(2,733,985)
(2,367,642)
(8,223,101)
(6,904,999)
(292,781)
(232,366)
(866,229)
(667,055)
(561,332)
(588,209)
(1,412,605)
(1,042,575)
1,283,339
461,027
3,701,372
1,244,553
7,540,591
4,532,391
19,479,067
10,787,107
(38,487)
(36,941)
(125,260)
(111,818)
7,502,104
4,495,450
19,353,807
10,675,289
(2,761,466)
(1,438,979)
(7,195,876)
(3,409,494)
37,861
(15,163)
26,716
77,465
(2,723,605)
(1,454,142)
(7,169,160)
(3,332,029)
(51,823)
(65,020)
(86,526)
(149,969)
(2,775,428)
(1,519,162)
(7,255,686)
(3,481,998)
4,726,676
2,976,288
12,098,121
7,193,291
-
-
-
-
4,726,676
2,976,288
12,098,121
7,193,291
(Rupees)
(Restated)
(Restated)
19.47
12.26
49.83
29.63
The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani
Mudassir Iqbal
Chairman/Director
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited)
For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024
Issued,
Reserves
Remeasurement
subscribed
on post retire-
Capital
Revenue reserves
Sub
Total
and paid up
ment benefits
reserve-
General
Unappro-
Total-
Equity
share capital
share
obligation- net
reserve
priated
reserves
premium
profit
of tax
(Rupees in '000)
Balance as at July 1, 2022
727,956
13,456
17,920,000)
4,088,766)
22,022,222)
(201,936)
22,548,242)
Transactions with owners
Final dividend for the year ended
June 30, 2022 at the rate of
-
-
-
(2,038,276)
(2,038,276)
-
(2,038,276)
Rs 28 per share
Bonus shares issued at the rate of three
109,193
-
-
(109,193)
(109,193)
-
-
shares for every twenty shares held
Interim dividend for the period ended
December 31, 2022 at the rate of
-
-
-
(1,674,297)
(1,674,297)
-
(1,674,297)
Rs 20 per share
Interim bonus shares issued at the rate of
376,718
-
-
(376,718)
(376,718)
-
-
nine shares for every twenty shares held
Total transactions with owners
485,911
-
-
(4,198,484)
(4,198,484)
-
(3,712,573)
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit after taxation for the period ended
-
-
-
7,193,291)
7,193,291)
-
7,193,291)
March 31, 2023
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
-
-
-
7,193,291)
7,193,291)
-
7,193,291)
period ended March 31, 2023
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
1,941,000)
(1,941,000)
-
-
-
Balance as at March 31, 2023
1,213,867
13,456
19,861,000)
5,142,573)
25,017,029)
(201,936)
26,028,960)
Balance as at July 1, 2023
2,427,733
13,456
19,861,000)
2,289,944)
22,164,400)
(275,285)
24,316,848)
Transactions with owners
Final dividend for the year ended June 30, 2023 at the rate of Rs 5 per share
Interim dividend for the year ended June 30, 2024 at the rate of Rs 22.5 per share
Total transactions with owners
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit after taxation for the period ended March 31, 2024
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period ended March 31, 2024
Transfer to general reserve
Balance as at March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,427,733
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,456
-
(1,213,866)
(1,213,866)
-
(5,462,399)
(5,462,399)
-
(6,676,265)
(6,676,265)
-
12,098,121)
12,098,121)
-
-
-
- 12,098,121) 12,098,121)
1,057,000)
(1,057,000)
-
20,918,000) 6,654,800) 27,586,256)
- (1,213,866)
- (5,462,399)
- (6,676,265)
- 12,098,121)
-
-
- 12,098,121)
-
-
(275,285) 29,738,704)
The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani
Mudassir Iqbal
Chairman/Director
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024
Note Period ended
Period ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
-------(Rupees in '000)-------
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash generated from operations
17
Finance cost and bank charges paid Taxes paid
Staff retirement benefit paid Long term loans
Long term security deposits (assets) Long term deposits
Net cash generated from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets
Short term investments made during the period Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Profit received on savings accounts
Profit received on treasury bills
Profit received on Pakistan Investment Bonds Profit received on term deposit receipts
Sale proceeds on disposal of short term investments Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend paid
Long-term financing repaid
Short-term financing repaid
Payment of lease liabilities
Net cash used in financing activities
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
18
20,347,798
(95,348)
(6,085,581)
(191,865)
(15,715)
(3,278)
(1,457)
13,954,554
(1,522,528)
(190)
(11,263,192)
106,782
577,034
2,671
21
128,035
4,529,464
(7,441,903)
(5,507,952)
(74,507)
-
(76,177)
(5,658,636)
854,015
5,492,509
6,346,524
12,326,551
(75,687)
(2,693,496)
(76,106)
(1,846)
(526)
(13,095)
9,465,795
(985,127)
(7,571)
(6,908,469)
68,906
340,450
1,470
-
39,263
3,261,974
(4,189,104)
(2,513,264)
(382,438)
(42,334)
(58,325)
(2,996,361)
2,280,330
2,978,308
5,258,638
The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Iqbal Ali Lakhani
Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani
Mudassir Iqbal
Chairman/Director
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024
-
THE COMPANY AND ITS OPERATIONS
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited (the Company) was initially incorporated in Pakistan on December 5, 1977 as a public limited company with the name of National Detergents Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited on March 28, 1990 when the Company entered into a Participation Agreement with Colgate-Palmolive Company, USA. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is situated at Lakson Square, Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of detergents, personal care and other related products.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
-
Statement of compliance
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting which comprise of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017 (the Act) and provisions of and directives issued under the Act.
Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Act differ with the requirements of IAS 34, the provisions of and directives issued under the Act have been followed.
- These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in an annual audited financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023.
- New standards, amendments to approved accounting standards and new interpretations
2.3.1 Amendments to approved accounting standards which are effective during the year ending June 30, 2024
There are certain amendments to approved accounting standards which are mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after July 1, 2023 but are considered not to be relevant or have any significant effect on the Company's financial reporting and therefore, have not been disclosed in these condensed interim financial statements.
