DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The directors of your Company are pleased to present the un-audited, condensed financial statements of the Company for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Performance at a Glance

A brief financial analysis of the Company's performance for the period is summarized below:

Operating Results July 2023- March 2024 July 2022- March 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Amount in PKR million Turnover 110,863 86,386 28.33% Net Turnover 84,025 66,141 27.04% Gross Profit 26,280 18,157 44.74% Gross Profit % 31.28% 27.45% 383 bps Selling & Distribution Cost 8,223 6,905 19.09% Administrative Expenses 866 667 29.84% Profit from Operations 19,479 10,787 80.58% Profit After Tax 12,098 7,193 68.19% Earnings per Share - Rupees 49.83 29.63 68.19%

Financial Performance Highlights

The Company achieved a 28% increase in revenue, driven by both volume growth and pricing strategies. Stable commodity prices and cost-saving efforts contributed to improved gross margins. Administrative and selling expenses rose due to inflation and increased investment in advertising and brand building. As a result, net profit after tax (NPAT) and earnings per share (EPS) grew by 68% compared to the same period last year.

Business Performance Highlights

The launch of "Sweet Truth," an integrated marketing campaign, aimed to promote nighttime brushing habits. National initiatives were implemented to increase toothpaste penetration and consumption.

Intense competition in the laundry detergent category led to aggressive promotional activities from key players. While maintaining leadership in the dish-wash segment, the company faces challenges from the unorganized sector.