THIRD QUARTER REPORT

JANUARY - MARCH 2024

CONTENTS

Page

COMPANY INFORMATION

2

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

3-4

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

5

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

7

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

8

NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE CONDENSED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9-18

DIRECTORS' REVIEW - IN URDU

19-20

Third Quarter Report 2023-24 01

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EXTERNAL AUDITORS

Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman

A. F. Ferguson & Co.

Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Chartered Accountants

Kamran Yousuf Mirza

Syed Shahid Ali Bukhari

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Danish Zuberi

BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Peter John Graylin

Chartered Accountants

Xuan Dai

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani - Chief Executive

SHARES REGISTRAR

FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Ltd.

ADVISOR

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6,

Sultan Ali Lakhani

P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

REGISTERED OFFICE

Kamran Yousuf Mirza - Chairman

Lakson Square, Building No. 2,

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Sarwar Shaheed Road,

Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Karachi-74200 Pakistan

Danish Zuberi

HUMAN RESOURCE &

FACTORIES

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

G-6, S.I.T.E., Kotri

Kamran Yousuf Mirza - Chairman

District Jamshoro (Sindh)

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani

H-36 (B), S.I.T.E., Kotri

Syed Shahid Ali Bukhari

District Jamshoro (Sindh)

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

217, Sundar Industrial Estate,

Mudassir Iqbal

Raiwind Road, Lahore

COMPANY SECRETARY

WEBSITE

Mansoor Ahmed

www.colgate.com.pk

02 Third Quarter Report 2023-24

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The directors of your Company are pleased to present the un-audited, condensed financial statements of the Company for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Performance at a Glance

A brief financial analysis of the Company's performance for the period is summarized below:

Operating Results

July 2023- March 2024

July 2022- March 2023

Increase /

(Decrease)

Amount in PKR million

Turnover

110,863

86,386

28.33%

Net Turnover

84,025

66,141

27.04%

Gross Profit

26,280

18,157

44.74%

Gross Profit %

31.28%

27.45%

383 bps

Selling & Distribution Cost

8,223

6,905

19.09%

Administrative Expenses

866

667

29.84%

Profit from Operations

19,479

10,787

80.58%

Profit After Tax

12,098

7,193

68.19%

Earnings per Share - Rupees

49.83

29.63

68.19%

Financial Performance Highlights

The Company achieved a 28% increase in revenue, driven by both volume growth and pricing strategies. Stable commodity prices and cost-saving efforts contributed to improved gross margins. Administrative and selling expenses rose due to inflation and increased investment in advertising and brand building. As a result, net profit after tax (NPAT) and earnings per share (EPS) grew by 68% compared to the same period last year.

Business Performance Highlights

The launch of "Sweet Truth," an integrated marketing campaign, aimed to promote nighttime brushing habits. National initiatives were implemented to increase toothpaste penetration and consumption.

Intense competition in the laundry detergent category led to aggressive promotional activities from key players. While maintaining leadership in the dish-wash segment, the company faces challenges from the unorganized sector.

Third Quarter Report 2023-24 03

Future Outlook

Economic challenges are expected to persist due to high debt servicing, political uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Economic recovery will require stringent reforms and expanding the tax base. Inflationary pressures continue to impact consumer spending, prompting the company to focus on cost reduction measures for sustainable growth.

Acknowledgement

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our consumers for their trust in our brands. We are thankful to our customers, distributors, supply chain partners, bankers and shareholders for their continued support. We also appreciate our employees for their relentless dedication and immense contribution to the Company.

On behalf of Board of Directors

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani

Chairman

Chief Executive

Karachi : April 29, 2024

04 Third Quarter Report 2023-24

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2024

Note

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(audited)

(Rupees in '000)

Property, plant and equipment

4

Intangible assets

Long term loans

Long term security deposits

CURRENT ASSETS

Stores and spares

Stock in trade

5

Trade debts

Loans and advances

Trade deposits and short term prepayments

Other receivables

6

Accrued profit

Short term investments

7

Cash and bank balances

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised share capital

Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital

8

Reserves

Remeasurement of post retirement benefits obligation

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred taxation

Long term deposits

Deferred liability

Long-term financing

9

Deferred grant

Lease liabilities

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

10

Accrued mark-up

Current maturity of long-term financing

Current maturity of lease liabilities

Taxation - net

Unpaid dividend

11

Unclaimed dividend

12

TOTAL LIABILITIES

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

13

8,544,166

4,777

91,895

24,538

8,665,376

899,892

15,227,111

2,265,346

632,257

108,657

2,638,410

54,303

21,324,141

6,346,524

49,496,641

58,162,017

2,500,000

2,427,733

27,586,256

(275,285)

29,738,704

479,223

49,807

75,963

641,060

247,360

257,670

1,751,083

19,687,612

6,652

140,606

52,922

2,768,339

3,970,561

45,538

26,672,230

28,423,313

7,836,920

7,198

76,180

21,260

7,941,558

701,919

15,356,715

2,017,453

459,913

171,500

1,013,343

29,639

14,262,005

5,492,509

39,504,996

47,446,554

2,500,000

2,427,733

22,164,400

(275,285)

24,316,848

392,697

51,264

191,865

702,580

291,488

290,452

1,920,346

16,494,293

7,056

109,465

66,001

1,684,759

2,811,659

36,127

21,209,360

23,129,706

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

58,162,017

47,446,554

The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani

Mudassir Iqbal

Chairman/Director

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Third Quarter Report 2023-24 05

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024

Note

Quarter

Quarter

Period

Period

ended

ended

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Rupees in '000)

Turnover

Sales tax

Trade and other discounts

Net turnover

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling and distribution cost

Administrative expenses

Other expenses

Other income

15

Profit from operations

Finance cost and bank charges

Profit before taxation

Taxation

  • Current - for the period
    • for prior period
  • Deferred

Profit after taxation

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Earnings per share

- basic and diluted

16

38,374,850

31,655,842

110,863,441

86,386,476

(6,379,721)

(5,073,974)

(18,345,406)

(13,613,832)

(3,041,609)

(2,385,157)

(8,492,996)

(6,631,526)

28,953,520

24,196,711

84,025,039

66,141,118

(19,108,170)

(16,937,130)

(57,745,409)

(47,983,935)

9,845,350

7,259,581

26,279,630

18,157,183

(2,733,985)

(2,367,642)

(8,223,101)

(6,904,999)

(292,781)

(232,366)

(866,229)

(667,055)

(561,332)

(588,209)

(1,412,605)

(1,042,575)

1,283,339

461,027

3,701,372

1,244,553

7,540,591

4,532,391

19,479,067

10,787,107

(38,487)

(36,941)

(125,260)

(111,818)

7,502,104

4,495,450

19,353,807

10,675,289

(2,761,466)

(1,438,979)

(7,195,876)

(3,409,494)

37,861

(15,163)

26,716

77,465

(2,723,605)

(1,454,142)

(7,169,160)

(3,332,029)

(51,823)

(65,020)

(86,526)

(149,969)

(2,775,428)

(1,519,162)

(7,255,686)

(3,481,998)

4,726,676

2,976,288

12,098,121

7,193,291

-

-

-

-

4,726,676

2,976,288

12,098,121

7,193,291

(Rupees)

(Restated)

(Restated)

19.47

12.26

49.83

29.63

The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani

Mudassir Iqbal

Chairman/Director

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

06 Third Quarter Report 2023-24

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited)

For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024

Issued,

Reserves

Remeasurement

subscribed

on post retire-

Capital

Revenue reserves

Sub

Total

and paid up

ment benefits

reserve-

General

Unappro-

Total-

Equity

share capital

share

obligation- net

reserve

priated

reserves

premium

profit

of tax

(Rupees in '000)

Balance as at July 1, 2022

727,956

13,456

17,920,000)

4,088,766)

22,022,222)

(201,936)

22,548,242)

Transactions with owners

Final dividend for the year ended

June 30, 2022 at the rate of

-

-

-

(2,038,276)

(2,038,276)

-

(2,038,276)

Rs 28 per share

Bonus shares issued at the rate of three

109,193

-

-

(109,193)

(109,193)

-

-

shares for every twenty shares held

Interim dividend for the period ended

December 31, 2022 at the rate of

-

-

-

(1,674,297)

(1,674,297)

-

(1,674,297)

Rs 20 per share

Interim bonus shares issued at the rate of

376,718

-

-

(376,718)

(376,718)

-

-

nine shares for every twenty shares held

Total transactions with owners

485,911

-

-

(4,198,484)

(4,198,484)

-

(3,712,573)

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit after taxation for the period ended

-

-

-

7,193,291)

7,193,291)

-

7,193,291)

March 31, 2023

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

7,193,291)

7,193,291)

-

7,193,291)

period ended March 31, 2023

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

1,941,000)

(1,941,000)

-

-

-

Balance as at March 31, 2023

1,213,867

13,456

19,861,000)

5,142,573)

25,017,029)

(201,936)

26,028,960)

Balance as at July 1, 2023

2,427,733

13,456

19,861,000)

2,289,944)

22,164,400)

(275,285)

24,316,848)

Transactions with owners

Final dividend for the year ended June 30, 2023 at the rate of Rs 5 per share

Interim dividend for the year ended June 30, 2024 at the rate of Rs 22.5 per share

Total transactions with owners

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit after taxation for the period ended March 31, 2024

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period ended March 31, 2024

Transfer to general reserve

Balance as at March 31, 2024

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,427,733

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,456

-

(1,213,866)

(1,213,866)

-

(5,462,399)

(5,462,399)

-

(6,676,265)

(6,676,265)

-

12,098,121)

12,098,121)

-

-

-

  • 12,098,121) 12,098,121)

1,057,000)

(1,057,000)

-

20,918,000) 6,654,800) 27,586,256)

  • (1,213,866)
  • (5,462,399)
  • (6,676,265)
  • 12,098,121)

-

-

  • 12,098,121)
  • -
    (275,285) 29,738,704)

The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani

Mudassir Iqbal

Chairman/Director

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Third Quarter Report 2023-24 07

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024

Note Period ended

Period ended

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

-------(Rupees in '000)-------

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash generated from operations

17

Finance cost and bank charges paid Taxes paid

Staff retirement benefit paid Long term loans

Long term security deposits (assets) Long term deposits

Net cash generated from operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets

Short term investments made during the period Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Profit received on savings accounts

Profit received on treasury bills

Profit received on Pakistan Investment Bonds Profit received on term deposit receipts

Sale proceeds on disposal of short term investments Net cash used in investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend paid

Long-term financing repaid

Short-term financing repaid

Payment of lease liabilities

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

18

20,347,798

(95,348)

(6,085,581)

(191,865)

(15,715)

(3,278)

(1,457)

13,954,554

(1,522,528)

(190)

(11,263,192)

106,782

577,034

2,671

21

128,035

4,529,464

(7,441,903)

(5,507,952)

(74,507)

-

(76,177)

(5,658,636)

854,015

5,492,509

6,346,524

12,326,551

(75,687)

(2,693,496)

(76,106)

(1,846)

(526)

(13,095)

9,465,795

(985,127)

(7,571)

(6,908,469)

68,906

340,450

1,470

-

39,263

3,261,974

(4,189,104)

(2,513,264)

(382,438)

(42,334)

(58,325)

(2,996,361)

2,280,330

2,978,308

5,258,638

The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani

Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani

Mudassir Iqbal

Chairman/Director

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

08 Third Quarter Report 2023-24

NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

For the Quarter and Nine months period ended March 31, 2024

  1. THE COMPANY AND ITS OPERATIONS
    Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited (the Company) was initially incorporated in Pakistan on December 5, 1977 as a public limited company with the name of National Detergents Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited on March 28, 1990 when the Company entered into a Participation Agreement with Colgate-Palmolive Company, USA. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is situated at Lakson Square, Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
    The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of detergents, personal care and other related products.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
  1. Statement of compliance
    These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting which comprise of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017 (the Act) and provisions of and directives issued under the Act.
    Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Act differ with the requirements of IAS 34, the provisions of and directives issued under the Act have been followed.
  2. These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in an annual audited financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023.
  3. New standards, amendments to approved accounting standards and new interpretations

2.3.1 Amendments to approved accounting standards which are effective during the year ending June 30, 2024

There are certain amendments to approved accounting standards which are mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after July 1, 2023 but are considered not to be relevant or have any significant effect on the Company's financial reporting and therefore, have not been disclosed in these condensed interim financial statements.

Third Quarter Report 2023-24 09

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 08:30:13 UTC.