Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on June 25, 2024, Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") received a notice from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, unless the Company timely requests a hearing to appeal the delisting, the Company's securities would be subject to suspension and delisting at the opening of business on July 5, 2024, due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq IM-5101-2, which requires that a special purpose acquisition company complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of its IPO registration statement.

The Company has filed a Hearing Request Form and a hearing will be scheduled on the appeal. Because the trading suspension had already been processed, there will be a one day suspension of trading in the Company's securities on July 5, 2024, and trading will resume on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-K are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "will," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risk that trading in the Company's securities does not resume. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K speak only as of the date of this report and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in information, events or circumstances after the date of this report, unless required by law.