Collaborate : 31/08/20 Collaborate to offer underwritten rights issue

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 31 AUGUST 2020

COLLABORATE TO OFFER UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE

Proposed entitlement issue to raise up to $3.5 million

Partially underwritten up to $2.080 million, including offset of the $0.85 million Financing Facility by major shareholder, Willoughby Capital against commitments under the offer

Current commitments from underwriting represent take up of approximately 60% of total securities to be offered under the entitlement issue

Funding to drive growth of the Carly car subscription business

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that it intends to offer a non-renounceable entitlement issue of shares and free- attaching options to raise approximately $3.5 million, before costs (Entitlement Issue). Subject to formal underwriting agreements being executed, the Entitlement Issue will be partially underwritten up to $2.080 million by existing shareholders of the Company namely SG Fleet Management Pty Limited (SG Fleet) and Willoughby Capital Pty Ltd as trustee for the Willoughby Capital Trust (Willoughby Capital), alongside directors of the Company namely Adrian Bunter and Chris Noone and Chief Operating Officer, Ben Hershman (Underwriters).

Up to approximately 384 million new Shares will be offered at an issue price of $0.009 each on the basis of 1 new Share for every 3 existing Shares held on the record date. Subscribers for Shares under the Entitlement Issue will also receive free attaching options on a one-for- five basis. The options will have an exercise price of $0.015 per option and will expire on 31 October 2022 (Options).

The offer price of $0.009 represents a 7.76% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of CL8 Shares to 28 August 2020.

No fees will be payable to the major shareholders or officers of the Company for the commitment and the underwriting agreements will otherwise contain customary termination events and indemnity provisions. In addition, the $850,000 Financing Facility provided by Willoughby Capital to the Company will be used to offset its commitments under the Entitlement Issue. Shareholder approval is not required for these arrangements.

The Company anticipates lodging the prospectus for the Entitlement Issue with the ASIC and ASX on or around Monday, 14 September. The prospectus will contain all necessary information in relation to the Entitlement Issue including director (and related party) participation in the offer, shortfall dispersion and possible impacts of the proposed partial underwriting arrangement on Willoughby Capital's and SG Fleet's voting power.

Eligible shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for an additional 1 new Share per 3 existing Shares held on the record date plus free-attaching Options on a one-for-five basis under the Entitlement Issue, at a subscription price of $0.009 per share under the shortfall offer forming part of the Entitlement Issue.

