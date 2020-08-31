Collaborate : 31/08/20 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

ACN 066 153 982 2 0 2 0 C O RPO RA TE G O V ERN A N CE S TA TEM EN T

C O R PO R A T E GO V E R N A N C E S T A T E M EN T The Board and management of Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company) recognise their duties and obligations to shareholders and other stakeholders to implement and maintain a robust system of corporate governance. The Company believes that the adoption of good corporate governance adds value to stakeholders and enhances investor confidence. The Company acknowledges the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) (the Recommendations). This Corporate Governance Statement provides details of the Company's compliance with those Recommendations, or where appropriate, indicates a departure from the Recommendations with an explanation. A checklist summarising the Company's compliance with the Recommendations is also set out at the end of this statement. The Company's corporate governance policies are available on the Company's website: www.collaboratecorp.com/investor- relations/corporate-governance/. PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT Board Charter The Board is accountable to shareholders for the performance of the Company. The Board operates under the Board Charter that details its functions, responsibilities and powers and those delegated to management. Board appointments The Board has implemented a process of undertaking the appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to shareholders a candidate for election as a director. The directors will provide a summary of all material information relevant to the decision to elect a director in the notice of meeting for each annual general meeting. On appointment, non-executive directors receive formal letters of appointment setting out the terms and conditions of appointment. The formal letter of appointment covers the matters referred to in the guidance and commentary for Recommendation 1.3. Executive directors are employed pursuant to employment agreements. Diversity Policy The Board has adopted a Diversity Policy which sets out the Company's aims and practices in relation to recognising and respecting diversity in employment. The policy reinforces the Company's commitment to actively managing diversity as a means of enhancing the Company's performance by recognising and utilising the contributions of diverse skills and talent from its employees. The Diversity Policy reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 1.5. Gender Diversity The Board is responsible for establishing and monitoring, on an annual basis the achievement against gender diversity objectives and strategies, including the representation of women at all levels of the organisation. The proportion of women within the whole organisation as at 31 August 2020 are as follows: Classification % Women employees in the whole organisation 26% Women in senior executive positions 17% Women on the Board of Directors 17% On 1 October 2019, the Company welcomed Mr Todd Hunter to the Board of Collaborate. Mr Hunter was appointed to the Board as a non-executive director by Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA; NZX:TRA) following their strategic investment of $1 million via placement in June 2019. Mr Hunter is a strong and experienced senior executive with expertise in marketing, sales and accounting in automotive, technology and professional services industries for large global and domestic (New Zealand) businesses. On 10 December 2019, Collaborate also welcomed Mr Robbie Blau to its Board as a non-executive director. Mr Blau was appointed to the Board by SG Fleet Management Pty Limited, a subsidiary of SG Fleet following their strategic investment of $2.2 million via placement and conversion of options in November 2019. Mr Blau has significant experience in the automotive industry and financing industries and expertise in accounting, law and business development. The two Board appointments made during the 2020 financial year came at an ideal time for the Company and strengthened gaps identified in the annual review of the Board skills matrix, in particular the automotive industry. The Directors have determined that the Board is of a sufficient size that is appropriate and effective for the Company at its current stage and that the composition of the current Board represents the best mix of directors that have an appropriate 2

C O R PO R A T E GO V E R N A N C E S T A T E M EN T range of qualifications and expertise, can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues and can effectively review and challenge the performance of management. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 1.5 in that it has not set or disclosed measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in accordance with its Diversity Policy. Due to the size of the Company, the Board does not deem it practical to limit the Company to specific targets for gender diversity as it operates in a very competitive labour market where positions are sometimes difficult to fill. However, every candidate suitably qualified for a position has an equal opportunity of appointment regardless of gender, age, ethnicity or cultural background. The Code of Conduct and Diversity Policy are available on the Company's website. Evaluation of the performance of senior executives The performance of senior executives is evaluated in accordance with the Performance Evaluation Process. The annual review of performance of senior executives for the 2020 financial year was carried out in accordance with the process disclosed. The Board Charter and Performance Evaluation Process are available on the Collaborate website. Evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors The performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors are evaluated in accordance with the Performance Evaluation Process. The annual review of performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors for the 2020 financial year was carried in accordance with the disclosed process. Company secretary The Board Charter outlines the role, responsibility and accountability of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The appointment of the Company Secretary is a matter for the Board. Information on the skills, experience and qualifications of the Company Secretary can be found in the Directors' Report of the 2020 Annual Report. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE Composition of the Board The Board consists of the Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director, Non-Executive Chairman and four non-executive directors. Details of their skills, experience and expertise and the period of office held by each director have been included in the Directors' Report of the 2020 Annual Report. The number of Board meetings and the attendance of the directors are also set out in the Directors' Report. Mr Adrian Bunter was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from 29 August 2019. The Board Charter summarises the roles and responsibilities of the chairman and the Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 2.5 in that the Board does not consider the chairman to be independent. The roles of the CEO and the chairman of the Board are not performed by the same person. Independence of non-executive directors The Board has assessed the independence of the non-executive directors using defined criteria of independence and materiality consistent with the guidance and commentary for Recommendation 2.4 (including the definition section of the Principles). Mr Bunter, Mr Abolakian, Mr Blau and Mr Hunter do not satisfy the tests of independence as detailed in the Recommendations. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 2.4 in that the majority of directors are not independent. The Board has determined that the composition of the current Board represents the best mix of d irectors that have an appropriate range of qualifications and expertise, can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues and can effectively review and challenge the performance of management. Furthermore, each individual member of the Board is satisfied that whilst the Company may not comply with Recommendation 2.4, all Directors bring an independent judgement to bear on Board decisions. Nomination and Remuneration Committee During the 2020 financial year, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consisted of three members. The Committee is chaired by independent non-executive director, Ms Vanzella. Mr Hunter was appointed a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee effective from 1 July 2020. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter sets out its role, responsibilities and membership requirements. The Charter reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 2.1. 3

C O R PO R A T E GO V E R N A N C E S T A T E M EN T The Company was at variance with Recommendation 2.1 during the 2020 financial year in that the Committee only had three members. Notwithstanding the fact that a fourth member has been appointed to the Committee, it does not consist of a majority of independent directors, although the chairman is independent. The Board has determined that the composition of the current Nomination and Remuneration Committee represents the best mix of directors that have an appropriate range of qualifications and expertise for this Committee. Furthermore, each individual member of the Board is satisfied that whilst the Company may not comply with Recommendation 2.1, all directors bring an independent judgement to bear on Committee decisions. For information on the skills, qualification, experience and expertise of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee members, refer to the Directors' Report of the 2020 Annual Report. Details of the members and their attendance at meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are also included in the Directors' Report. Board skills matrix The Company has developed a broad-based Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills that the Board currently has (or is looking to achieve) and this is periodically reviewed against the Company's Board representative's skills to ensure the appropriate mix of skills and expertise is present to facilitate successful strategic direction. The skills matrix and the average (using a scale of 1 (developing) to 3 (highly experienced)) for the current Board of directors: Expertise Average Strategy 3.00 Commercial acumen 3.00 Executive leadership 3.00 Capital markets 2.83 Corporate M&A 2.67 Financial literacy 2.67 Legal, governance and compliance 2.83 Risk management 3.00 Human resources, Health and safety 2.33 Environment and sustainability 2.00 Investor relations 3.00 Public relations 2.50 Government relations 2.33 Diversity 2.33 Emerging issues 2.63 Industry 2.44 Operational 2.58 Australia 2.83 New Zealand 2.00 The Board has regard to the Company's Diversity Policy and Board Charter and will aim to achieve diversity and independence in its membership where possible, whilst having regard to the size and nature of the existing Board, and the magnitude of the Company's operations. Board renewal and succession planning The appointment of directors is governed by the Company's Constitution and the Appointment and Selection of New Directors Policy. In accordance with the Constitution of the Company, no director except a Managing Director, shall hold office for a continuous period in excess of three years or past the third annual general meeting following the director's appointment, whichever is the longer, without submitting for re-election. The Company has not adopted a policy in relation to the retirement or tenure of directors. 4

